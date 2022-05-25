Charles T. Latta Sr., a retired federal defense manager and mortuary employee, died on Sunday, May 22, 2022. He was 89.
He was born Aug. 21, 1932, to the late Charles G. Latta and Sara Brown Latta in West Chester.
Latta was raised in the town of Kennett Square and was educated in the Kennett Consolidated School District, graduating from Kennett High School. He received a senatorial scholarship to attend Lincoln University and was part of the Centennial Class of 1954. During his time in Lincoln, Latta also became a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. and received a bachelor of arts degree in political science.
He was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served for eight years between active duty and being in the reserves.
In 1958, he married Janet C. Pratt. From this union, three children were born. After his return to civilian life, he worked for the Veterans Administration. He started at the entry level as a trainee and progressed through other levels in the government as a journeyman, senior manager, section chief and acting branch chief. In 1990, after 37 years of service, he retired from the Defense Logistics Agency’s Defense Industrial Supply Center as a supervisory inventory management specialist. Four years later, he became affiliated with the field of mortuary science, where he was employed for the next 25 years.
Latta was an active member of the Philadelphia Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi, where he chaired various committees. He trained and mentored numerous young men in the Epsilon chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi at Lincoln University. Affectionately known as "Pops," he served as the alumni adviser to the chapter and was credited with mentoring and training many alumni brothers. He was a life member of Kappa and remained financially involved with the fraternity on the local level in Philadelphia even when his health slowed him down in recent years. He was recently recognized for over 70 years of service to Kappa Alpha Psi.
"His attention to detail, rules and Kappa protocol were unmatched and will truly be missed," his family said in a tribute. "Charles was well known for his prowess on the golf links. He was affiliated with the Birdie club and also the Fairview Golf Club, where he played with the best and was well respected as one of the best in the region."
He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet C. Pratt.
He is survived by his children, Charles Latta Jr. (Theresa), Claire L. Burris (Greg) and Carolyn; granddaughters, Kamaryn Burris, Kamille Burris and Sara Latta; and other family members and friends.
Services will be held on Thursday, June 2, at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, 230 W. Coulter St.
Viewing is at 8 a.m. Services will follow at 10 a.m.
Interment will be at Union Hill Cemetery, 424 N. Union Ave., Kennett Square.
Wood Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
