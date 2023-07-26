Charles Rosco Bridges, a chemist and Army veteran, died on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. He was 98.
Bridges and his siblings grew up in the Elmwood section of Southwest Philadelphia. As a child, he played the piano and violin and worshipped at St. Paul AME Church, where his grandfather was the minister.
"Charles was someone who everyone in his extended family looked up to, turned to for advice, and could count on in their time of need," his granddaughter Lauren said in a tribute.
Born on Jan. 10, 1925, to the late Aquilla Ford Bridges and Jesse Green Bridges in Philadelphia, he was the fourth of seven siblings.
After school and during the weekends, he ran his uncle’s tailor shop and sold the newspaper throughout the neighborhood. While delivering papers on his new bike, he was hit by a car. He was taken to Mercy Douglass Hospital, where he lay unconscious for two weeks. He was cared for by a Black doctor who brought him back from the brink of death. When he woke up, he was so inspired by the doctor that he decided he would become a doctor himself.
In school, Bridges and his Black classmates were automatically put on the "industrial" track. In order to go to college, you had to be put on the "academic" track. Because he wanted to pursue a career in medicine, he needed to switch to the academic track. Though his parents could not afford to send him to college, his mother, Aquilla, marched over to his school and told the principal that his family indeed had the funds to send Bridges to college and that the school had better switch him to "academic." The school granted her wishes, and he graduated high school in 1943 with the eligibility to attend college.
After graduation, he was drafted into the U.S. Army during World War II. He was exempted from combat because of his bike accident injuries, but chose to go anyway, serving in New Guinea and the Philippines, and was promoted to staff sergeant.
He later enrolled at Howard University and graduated in 1950 with a bachelor’s in chemistry. He moved back to Philadelphia and started dating his childhood sweetheart and neighbor, Bessie Ruth Young. The couple married in 1953 and eventually settled in Mount Airy with their three children.
Bridges worked as a chemist in the Research and Development Department of the Philadelphia Quartermaster Corporation and later at the Rohm and Haas chemical company.
He taught chemistry at Eleanor Roosevelt Junior High School in Germantown, where he became the head of the science department. His dream of being a doctor persisted, and he enrolled in the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. In 1964, he received his degree and became the first doctor in the family.
In 1965, Bridges opened his own family practice in West Philadelphia with a loan from the teachers’ credit union. As a general practitioner, he made house calls, performed minor surgeries, delivered babies and, when those babies grew up and had babies of their own, he delivered those, too.
His medical practice was successful, and he eventually sold the practice to the University of Pennsylvania. He continued to practice primary care medicine until he retired at age 81.
His patients also came to him for college and job recommendations. He was a frequent speaker at the nearby Calvin Episcopal Church, educating teens and adults on everything from hypertension to career planning. He also mentored Penn Medical students.
He served as president of the Holy Cross Lutheran Church Council, where he was named Man of the Year in 2000 for his involvement and commitment.
He received many honors, including a community service award from the Chapel of Four Chaplains, an organization that recognized cooperation and selfless service. He served as the secretary president of Chi Delta Mu fraternity, an organization primarily composed of Black physicians, pharmacists and dentists that was founded at Howard. He was also a member of the National Medical Association, the Philadelphia Osteopathic Medical Association and the Medical Society of Eastern Pennsylvania.
Throughout their almost 70-year marriage, Bridges and his wife traveled the world, visiting countries including Spain, Panama and China.
"While his career and personal achievements are laudable, none of those achievements amount to the level of pride he felt as a husband, father and grandfather," his family said in a tribute.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, William, Nellie Mae, George, Edna and Bertha.
In addition to his granddaughter Lauren and wife Ruth, he is survived by his sons, Jonathan Bridges, Dr. Kenneth Bridges and Dr. Charles Bridges Jr.; sister, Vivian Bridges; grandchildren, Dr. Kimberly Bridges-White, Kenneth Bridges II, Hillary Bridges, Amanda Bridges and Giselle Bridges; and three great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Friday, July 28, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 500 E. Mount Pleasant Ave.
A viewing will be held at 9 a.m. Services will follow at 11 a.m.
