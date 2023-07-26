Charles Rosco Bridges

Charles Rosco Bridges

 James Jackson TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

Charles Rosco Bridges, a chemist and Army veteran, died on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. He was 98.

Bridges and his siblings grew up in the Elmwood section of Southwest Philadelphia. As a child, he played the piano and violin and worshipped at St. Paul AME Church, where his grandfather was the minister.

215-893-5724, jjackson@phillytrib.com

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.