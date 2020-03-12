Charles P. Madison Jr., a retired computer analyst, died on Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was 75.
He was also known as “Precky.” He was born on June 8, 1944, in Philadelphia to late the Charles Sr. and Lucille (White) Madison. He was the oldest of eight children.
He attended grade school at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School. His grandmother, the late Bessie White, aided him in attending St. Emma Military Academy in Powhatan, Virginia.
Madison received numerous medals and awards as a cadet. He continued his education at West Virginia State College where he met his first wife, Melvyn (Smith) Madison, and two sons were born to their union.
Madison attended Temple University and received his bachelor's degree.
He was employed with Pennwalt Corp. as a computer system programmer analyst for 33 years. Before retiring, he married his second wife, Kassandara (Beale) Madison, who preceded him in death. He later met his significant other, Aisha K. Ford, and they enjoyed one another and traveled until his passing.
Madison was an elder of the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. He was an active member of SEMA and was involved in all activities. He loved music, traveling and videography.
He was preceded in death by his parents; second wife; grandmother; and siblings, William Madison, Jerome Madison, Alvin Madison Sr. and Lena Madison.
In addition to his significant other, he is survived by: his sons, Charles Madison III (Christy) and Derwin Madison Sr.; siblings, Irvin Madison Sr. (Terry), Cheryl Reeves (Perry) and Tyrone Madison Sr.; grandchildren, Kory Dickerson, Charles Madison IV, Darius Madison, Derwin Madison Jr. and Cassidy Madison; and other relatives and friends.
Services will be held March 14 at Slater Funeral Home, 1426 Fitzwater St. Friends may call at 3 p.m. Services will follow at 5 p.m. Burial is private.
