Charles L. Blockson, prominent historian and scholar, dies at 89

Charles L. Blockson, curator emeritus of the Charles L. Blockson Afro-American Collection at Temple University and prominent historian and scholar, died on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at his home. He was 89.
“I and countless others will carry my father’s memory in our hearts and will find comfort and strength in the profound and impactful legacy he leaves behind,” said his daughter Noelle P. Blockson in a statement.
He was born on Dec. 16, 1933 in Norristown, Pennsylvania to Charles Edward and Annie Parker Blockson. He was the oldest of eight children. He would later marry Elizabeth Parker in 1958, and from this union they had one daughter, Noelle P. Blockson.
He was educated in the Norristown Area School District where he excelled in athletics including football and track and field. As a star athlete at Norristown High School and Penn State University, he won state and national honors and participated in the Penn Relays.
In 1984, Blockson donated his personal collection of rare publications and artifacts to Temple University to start the Charles L. Blockson Afro-American Collection. It is one of the nation’s leading research facilities for the study of the history and culture of people of African descent, Africa and its diaspora and now contains more than 700,000 books, documents and photographs.
He is also co-founder of the African American Museum in Philadelphia and has contributed to the Charles L. Blockson Collection of African-American and the African Diaspora at the Pennsylvania State University and the National Museum of African American History and Culture at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C.
In 2016, Blockson donated Harriet Tubman’s signed hymnal and other personal items to the Smithsonian. He once said that when he inherited Harriet Tubman’s 39 personal items from her great-niece Merlie Wilkens, including the shawl that Queen Victoria presented to Tubman, “it was the crowning point of his life as a collector.”
Last year, Norristown’s Historical Centre Theatre opened up a third location of his renowned collection.
As a writer, Blockson wrote several magazine articles. In 1984, he was the first African American to write a cover story in National Geographic.
The article, “Escape from Slavery: Underground Railroad,” was the first cover story pertaining to African American people and is one the most popular stories in the history of the National Geographic magazine. He also was the author of 13 books.
Throughout his career, Blockson was the recipient of numerous awards and honors. In 2017, he was the 96th recipient of the Philadelphia Award. He also received the Distinguished Alumni Award from Penn State University, and three honorary doctorate degrees from Lincoln University, Holy Family University and Villanova University.
He was a co-founder of the African American Museum in Philadelphia; founding member of the Pennsylvania Black History Committee of the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission; past president of the Pennsylvania Abolition Society; chairman of the National Park Service Underground Railroad Advisory Committee; and director of the Philadelphia African American Pennsylvania State Marker Project (the largest African American marker program in the United States).
Blockson is survived by his daughter, Noelle P. Blockson; his siblings, Betty Thompson, Caroline Caulker, Gertrude Poage and James Blockson and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren, dear friends, and associates.
