Charles L. Blockson, prominent historian and scholar, dies at 89

Charles L. Blockson, curator emeritus of the Charles L. Blockson Afro-American Collection at Temple University and prominent historian and scholar has died at 89.-FILE PHOTO

Charles L. Blockson, curator emeritus of the Charles L. Blockson Afro-American Collection at Temple University and prominent historian and scholar, died on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at his home. He was 89.

“I and countless others will carry my father’s memory in our hearts and will find comfort and strength in the profound and impactful legacy he leaves behind,” said his daughter Noelle P. Blockson in a statement.

