Charles Harold Battle, 85, transportation specialist

Charles Harold Battle, a transportation specialist, died Jan. 21. He was 85.
He was born Oct. 18, 1936, in Washington, D.C. to the late William Battle and the late Ruth Barnes Battle of Rocky Mount, North Carolina.
He was baptized at 7 at Israel Metropolitan Methodist Episcopal Church in Washington D.C. He was an active participant in youth ministries, including his favorite, the Boy Scout Troop.
Battle was educated in the Washington, D.C. public school system and was an honor student. He was able to attend the prestigious Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, which is America’s first Black segregated public high school. Dunbar was known for its impressive faculty and academically elite students; Battle graduated in 1954.
After graduation, he moved to Philadelphia, where he attended Temple University, majoring in biology and mortuary sciences. Always regarded for his intelligence, work ethic, infectious smile, and stylish appearance, he worked his way through college, employed as a district manager for the Philadelphia Bulletin newspaper and some of Philadelphia’s top men’s clothiers.
On April 12, 1957, he became a proud member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., Mu Chapter. He served as the dean of the subsequent pledge line from October 1958 through May 1959. He was instrumental in the organization and implementation of countless community initiatives and fraternity events, and the evolution of the original Omega By the Sea in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
On Feb. 5, 1961, Battle married Doris Wallace, who lived next door to the Omega Psi Phi fraternity house in West Philadelphia. From this union came four daughters. Prior to his marriage, he had two other children.
Battle had a passion for people and was loved and highly revered by many. He was simply a “ people person” and would graciously do whatever he was able to help and encourage everyone that he encountered.
He was led down varying career paths throughout his life. From the finest Men’s Clothiers, Jackie Gordons, Zwickles and Today’s Man, Carden Automotive Group, the funeral industry, and the Philadelphia Tribune, Charles met with success in all of his endeavors.
In the early 1960s, he opened his first cheesesteak shop in West Philadelphia, and created a highly lucrative vending business known as “LLL Vending.”
By 1966, he had acquired another restaurant in Germantown, known as Lonnie’s Steak Shop, from his good friend and fraternity brother, Lonnie Staton. For nearly two decades, Lonnie’s, affectionately known as “Lonnie’s Corner,” thrived as a stronghold in the community, employing over 50 employees from the neighborhood.
In 1968, he reunited with his childhood friend, J. Morris Anderson (Founder and Executive Director of the Miss Black America Pageant and Black America Magazine).
He secured the first national distribution deal for Black America Magazine with a major publishing company, Acme Publishing in New York.
In the 1980s, he began his venture in the transportation industry. He owned and operated, “Sedan Services,” a modest fleet of taxis and black Lincoln sedans dedicated to personalized and professional services. For over 20 years, his loyal client base included: The Chestnut Hill Hotel, The Institute for Human Potential, Arcadia University, and Philadelphia University. In 2016, he secured a unique opportunity as a delegation host and transportation specialist for the Democratic National Convention.
He was employed by Live Nation Entertainment at The Met Philadelphia as a patron host and guest services representative in 2018 until his death.
As he had in his youth, he participated in the School District of Philadelphia Volunteer Foster Grandparents Program. During his time in the program, he was affectionately known as “Pop Pop Charles,” and was the sole male program participant.
“Charles’s greatest joy in life was enjoying his most precious time with family, but most of all the “apple of his eye, his beloved Great Grand Daughter, Gianna Rebecca, his family said in a tribute. She held an indelible place in his heart like no other.”
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by; his wife, Doris Battle; two daughters, Lauren Charlene Jude Alston and LaVonne Renee Battle; siblings: Melvin Battle, Kenneth Battle and Brenda Battle.
He is survived by: his children, Lonnie Milligan, Tina Davis, Leslie Battle and Lynne Millard; grandchildren Tameka Bell, Christopher Bell, Jordan N. Jude, Jaron C. Battle Mathieu Sullivan and Dean Millard; great grandchildren, Tanesha Bell, Taron Bell, Gianna Rebecca Gregory-Battle, Tori Bell and host of family and friends.
Services were held Feb. 11 at Savin Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.