Charles G. Ireland, a Navy veteran, motivation coordinator, and retired educator for the School District of Philadelphia, died on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. He was 96.
He was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on March 26, 1926, and relocated to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, after receiving an honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy. He was a devout follower of Jesus Christ and had been a member of the Wesley African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church since 1947.
He later attended West Virginia State College, where in 1950 he joined the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Alpha Theta Chapter Incorporated. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration, returned to Philadelphia, and enrolled at Saint Joseph’s University, where he earned a master’s in education while simultaneously attending Temple University.
Ireland held numerous teaching roles after being hired by the Philadelphia school system. Teaching social studies, junior business training, and bookkeeping were a few of these positions. He was later appointed to the position of Motivation Coordinator, where he planned tours of historically Black schools and universities, took students to plays and other cultural events, and assisted students in applying to and attending colleges around the country.
He was deeply committed to both his neighborhood and the Philadelphia School District. He worked as a group leader for Philadelphia Gang Control, a counselor for Philadelphia Miniversity, the chairman of the North Central Philadelphia Comprehensive Mental Health and Retardation Center, and the Boy Scouts of America’s West District Chairman. He also founded and ran a shelter for homeless men, a shelter for homeless mothers with children, and he belonged to the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People).
For his relentless work in the community, he has received numerous accolades from civic, social, and religious organizations in addition to being recognized by the Chaplain of the Four Chaplains.
He married Evelyn, a retired English teacher. From this union came three children: two daughters, who are members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., and one son.
All of their children begrudgingly went into the “family business,” but found their calling once they entered the classroom.
In addition to his children and wife, he is survived by his grandchildren, Charles, Leah, and Sarah, and a host of extended family and friends.
Services were held on Sunday, Feb. 5, at Laurel Hill Funeral Home.
