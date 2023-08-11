Charles Douglas Stewart, a retired front desk clerk for the Philadelphia Tribune, died on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. He was 76.
He was born in Philadelphia on Feb. 12, 1947, and was affectionately known as "Doug" by family members and friends.
Following his discharge from the U.S. Army, Stewart married and had a daughter. He later remarried Muriel Stewart, who preceded him in death.
Stewart was employed by the Philadelphia Tribune for 17 years until his retirement. After retiring, he enjoyed various activities such as pinochle, number painting, cooking and dating. Also a skilled carpenter with a great imagination, he created living areas for himself and others.
He was also a stylist who commanded an up-to-date wardrobe.
"We all admired his style and choices in clothing," his brother Murray said in a tribute. "If you knew Doug, you know that his true swagger was in his dance and his conversation."
As he was fond of hip-hop and music in general, he and a few of his closest friends formed a local group during their youth, calling themselves The Delfons. Once Stewart got drafted into the army, the group disbanded and never reformed.
"Doug was an excellent cook; he thought he was the top chef in the family; we always argued about who was really the best," his family said in a tribute. "We Stewarts are a tight-knit family and are always sharing time together, so Doug never really got a chance to be lonely."
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Christian, Dallas and Randolph.
In addition to his brother Murray, he is survived by his daughter, Dalyce; siblings Daniel, Carl, Bernard, Aaron, Nathaniel, Pauline and Matilda; and other family members and friends.
Services are pending.
215-893-5719
