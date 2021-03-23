Charles "Cake" Alexander, who was the head track and field coach at Temple University for 22 years, died on March 19, 2021. Alexander was 91.
Coach Chuck Alexander coached a number of young men and women student-athletes at Temple University. He was the Owls' head coach from 1977-1999.
During those years, Temple's track and field teams rose to national prominence through the training, talent and hard work of 15 All-Americans, four Olympic Trail qualifiers and the teammates who trained and competed alongside each other for their four years as athletes under his guidance and the coaches he was able to share this chapter of his life.
Through the success of his student-athletes and support of his trusted coaches, Alexander gained recognition from his peers in the U.S. track and field community by being awarded: Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Region II, Track Coach of the Year (1987)' and appointed to coach multiple Olympic Sports Festival Teams as well as coach of the Junior Pan Am Team (1991).
Alexander was born on January 1, 1930 in Lexington, Va. As a teenager, Alexander moved to Elkins Park in suburban Philadelphia.
He graduated from Cheltenham High School in 1951, having played football, wrestling, basketball, baseball and track and field. Going on to Millersville State College (Millersville University), he earned all-state honors in football, basketball and track. After earning his bachelor's degree in 1955, he served in the United States Air Force during peacetime, joining just after the Korean War.
Following his military service, Alexander returned to Philadelphia and started teaching history in the Philadelphia Public School District. During 1958, Alexander founded the LaMott Track Club. Many Junior Olympic champions came from his track club, where he cultivated an enthusiasm to love running within the hearts, minds and muscles of age groupers. Through the years, he encountered a few coaches with whom he shared a similar passion and philosophy, evolving life-long bonds of friendship through collaboration and learning together, they contributed to regional development of the sport and strengthened track and field in the greater Philadelphia area.
After Anderson left Temple and retired as a public school teacher during 1996, he eventually returned to coaching as a volunteer assistant with the University of Pennsylvania and La Salle University, then returned to his childhood hometown of Lexington to conclude his coaching career at Washington & Lee University in 2009.
Alexander is survived by his wife, Gwen; children: Kelly, Dallas and Brandilyn, son-in-law Ryan Kist, as well as grandsons Charles Joseph and Daniel Walter.
A service for the family will be Saturday, March 27 in Lexington, Va. There will be a live stream on the First Baptist Church of Lexington, Va. Facebook page beginning at 11 a.m. Once on the site click on "Movies" then "Videos."
The family will plan a Philadelphia memorial celebration for friends during the late spring. Please see the full obituary on everloved.com. Just copy and past this link: https://everloved.com/life-ofcharles-alexander/.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.