Charles Bush, Jr., who was a retired Philadelphia police officer, died on September, 12, 2020. He was 89. Bush, the fifth of seven children, grew up in North Philadelphia. He attended Philadelphia public schools and graduated from Dobbins High School where he was trained in carpentry, a skill that he shared with family and friends throughout his lifetime.
Bush served in the Korean War from 1950-54. In March, 1957, Bush joined the Philadelphia Police Department as a patrolman assigned to the 23rd district. During his years of service, he was promoted through to the rank of lieutenant.
While a police officer, Bush attended college at night and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from Saint Joseph’s University and a Master of Science degree in Urban Education from Antioch University.
Bush retired from the police department in August 1978, and began a new journey as an evening student at Widener University School of Law. He received a Juris Doctor degree from Widener in 1982. During his time in law school, Bush was employed as an assistant professor of criminal justice at Community College of Philadelphia. He excelled at teaching and administration and was elected by his peers to be chair of the Department of Mental Health Social Services.
He also became an evaluator for the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools. While in law school, Bush moved into politics, and in 1981, he was the Republican candidate for the office of Philadelphia City Controller. Although his candidacy was unsuccessful, Bush established many new and lasting relationships and gained respect of many.
In 1984, he started working at Temple University as the Director of Security and Protection. He rose to become Vice President and Chief of the department. After retiring from Temple University, Bush continued to stay active and became a hearing master for the Mental Health Court in the First Judicial District of Pennsylvania. He had this position at the time of his death.
Bush married Adelaide McLeod in 1955. From this union, one daughter, Rob in Sydney, was born. In 1977, he married Gail A. Hawkins, and this union was blessed with a son, Wesley. The couple celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary on September 11th.
Bush accepted Christ at an early age and as a young man attended Zion Baptist Church. Throughout his year, he remained faithful to the Lord, and in later years, became a member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church where he served on the trustee ministry.
Bush was committed to performing community service and participated as a member and officer of several boards of directors: Lincoln University; Crime Prevention Association of Philadelphia; Homemaker Service of Metropolitan Area, Inc.; Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Legacy of Love Foundation; and the Citizens Crime Commission.
He also served as a member of the City of Philadelphia Board of Ethics; the Pennsylvania Bar Association; the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executive; the Olde Philadelphia Club and Kappa Alphi Psi Fraternity, Inc.
Bush is preceded in death by his siblings: Vivian Bush, William Clyde Dorch, Thelma Dorch Baldwin, Shirley Bush Potts, Mary Bush Slade and Martha Bush Smith.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Gail; daughter Robin S. Bush, Esquire; son Wesley Lee Charles Bush; nieces, Shirley Baldwin, Joanne Slade Spencer, Valerie Smith-Hickman (William), Denise Potts, and Lynn Potts Griffin; nephew, Ebrahim Jamaludeen and a host of family and friends.
There will be a viewing at Shiloh Apostolic Temple, 1516 W. Master Street, on Monday, Sept. 21. The viewing will begin at 9 a.m. The service will start 11 a.m.
