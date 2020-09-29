Charles Alexander Allen, who was a trailblazer for African American referees, officials and umpires, died on April 29, 2020. Allen was 89.
Allen, a pioneer of minority officials and umpires began his career in the Philadelphia Public and Catholic Leagues during the late 1950s and and the early 1960s along with legends like Larry Kimbrough and James Fletcher. They were among a group of the first minority umpires and referees in the entire Delaware Valley.
"Charlie also mentored many younger men who also became referees and umpires," said his stepson Greg Johnson.
Allen finished his career as a supervisor of officials and umpires. He would monitor and evaluate their work on the field. Allen was one of the best and most respected and requested football officials and baseball umpires around the Delaware Valley. He received a number of awards for his accomplishments.
Allen was born to the late Estelle Allen and Charles Alexander Allen, Jr. on June 6, 1930 in Philadelphia. He received his high school diploma from Overbrook High School.
After graduation, Allen entered the United States Navy. Shortly after getting his honorable discharge, he started working with the U.S. Postal Service as a mail flow mechanic until he retired at the age of 55.
Allen was a loyal member of Tindley Temple United Methodist Church where he grew up. His parents were founding members. Allen served as a faithful member in various ministries. Some of his activities in the church were singing in the choir, driving the church van, and working in the church's food kitchen among many others.
Allen married Gwendolyn Christine Allen in 1954 and from that union three children were born: Charles Alexander Allen, IV, Deborah Alesia Copeland and Stephen Timothy Allen.
Allen later married Yvonne Shirley Johnson and gained two sons, Gregory Lovel Johnson and Michael Julius Johnson whom he loved as his very own.
Allen loved people and was very passionate about helping others. Following his retirement from the post office, he established a quarterly breakfast for all retirees as a way of staying in touch with one another. The quarterly breakfast became a great success and was thanked by many for his thoughtfulness.
His favorite pastime was sports. He really loved baseball. He loved playing, refereeing and watching baseball. Allen mentored many young men in the sport and was also very influential in encouraging many to become umpires and referees. His career included officiating and refereeing at the club level, college and semi-pro games as well. In addition, he umpired fast-pitch softball and soccer games.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents Charles Alexander Allen, Jr. and Estelle Allen, sister, Dorothy Lambert and brother, Eugene Allen.
Allen leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Yvonne Johnson-Allen; five children: Gregory Lovel Johnson (wife, Jackie), Michael J. Johnson Sr. (wife, Terri), Michael J. Johnson Jr., Charles A. Allen, IV (wife, Talia), Deborah A. Copeland (husband, Ronald) and Stephen T. Allen (wife, Sharon); seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; brother-in-laws (James C. Sommerville and Raymond Lambert), sister-in-laws (Betty Ann Sommerville and Dorothy Lee Sommerville, Ethel Holmes) and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends (husband, Raymond).
Services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3 at Tindley Temple United Methodist Church, 750-762 South Broad Street, on Saturday, Oct. 3. The viewing will be at 10 a.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions masks must be worn by all attendees at all times and social distancing will be required. Services will be live streamed on https//www.tindleytemple.net. The interment is private.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.