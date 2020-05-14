Charles Aaron, a devoted church member, died on Friday, May 1, 2020, from COVID-19. He was 85.
“My uncle was a strong advocate for family and togetherness,” said niece Christine Griffin. “He was the last living sibling of my mother. He made a point to keep in touch with all of his siblings’ children. He was just an amazing person.”
Affectionately called “Charlie” by family and friends, Aaron was born on Feb. 8, 1935, in Girard, Georgia, to the late Jacob and Malinda Washington Aaron. He was the eighth of nine children born to this union. He lost his parents at a young age and came to Philadelphia to reside with his sister Arleen and brother-in-law Jimmy.
After moving to Philadelphia, Aaron continued his education at Audenried Junior High School and received his diploma from Bok Technical High School. While in high school, he started working part-time at Square Deal Furniture Store on Market Street.
He later began working full time at Scott Paper’s Foam Division in Eddystone, where he was employed for about 45 years as a warehouseman, forklift operator and warehouse supervisor.
He was briefly married to the late Delores Smith and a daughter, Charlene, was born of this union.
“He enjoyed working at Scott Paper,” Griffin said. “He was a warehouseman. He drove the forklift and he loaded and unloaded trucks. He would later get promoted to warehouse supervisor. He was just a very hard-working person.”
He was a devoted member of Tyree AME Church for many years where he served as a steward and sang on the male choir. He later transferred his membership to the historic Mother Bethel AME Church where he was an active member for the last 17 years until failing health prevented him from being as actively involved.
“He was such a family man, he had a very close-knit family,” Griffin said. “The majority of his family lived in New York. Three or four times a year, he would go up there to be with his brothers and his sister.
“He had a sister that lived in Florida and he would drive down there along with his brothers to visit her and her husband,” she added. “They always enjoyed being around each other. He was also very active in the church. He enjoyed going and being a member at Tyree and later Mother Bethel.”
Aaron was a member of the Prince Hall Affiliated Masonic family. He was the Grand Inspectors General, 33rd Degree DeMolay Consistory No. 1, Past Master; Composite Lodge No. 121, Past High Priest; Donald A. Moett, No. 48, HRAM, P.T.I.M; Eureka Council No. 7 R&SM, P.E.C.; Union Commandery No. 1, Noble; Pyramid Temple No.1 A.E.A.O.N.M.S., Knight; John R. Gilmore Priory No.2, PWJ; Catherine Campbell No. 15 H.O.J.
He was also a member of I.B.P.O.E.W., O.V. Catto Lodge No. 20 (Elks). Achieving his 33rd Degree was one of the proudest moments of Aaron’s life.
“All of his brothers were masons and they all got varying degrees,” Griffin said. “It was always his ambition to get to the 33rd Degree and he was able to do that. It was an accomplishment that he took a lot of pride in.
“He would travel to different places and go to the different conferences,” she added. “He actually belonged to or passed through eight houses in the organization. He held various positions as a mason and made a lot of friends through the organization.”
He was preceded in death by: siblings Bertha, Arleen, Jacob, Thomas, George, Joseph and daughter Charlene.
He is survived by: nieces, Marie, Christine, Delores, Shirley, Lee, Melinda and Lauren; nephews, Larry, Jeffrey and Kevin; friend, Rudene Tucker; and other family and friends.
A viewing will be held May 15 at 10 a.m. at Yarborough and Rocke Funeral Home, 1001 N. 63rd St. A private service will follow the viewing.
