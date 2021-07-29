There will be a celebration of life service for Sam Reed, who was the bandleader at the Uptown Theater in North Philadelphia, on Saturday, July 31, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The service will take place at Yesha Ministries Worship Center, 2301 Snyder Ave.
Reed passed away on July 7. He was 85. He had a major impact at the Uptown Theater. Reed, a jazz saxophonist, was one of the most talented musicians in the entertainment industry.
In 2014, Reed received the prestigious President's Award for his years of service at the Uptown during the Uptown Hall of Fame Awards program held at CBS3 studios.
