Cecil Oswald Willis, who was a longtime Philadelphia police officer and detective, died on Jan. 23. Willis was 91.
Willis started his career with the Philadelphia Police Department, where he was employed for 25 years, following a career path of his brother, Thomas M. Willis, who also served 25 years.
From 1953 to 1978, Willis was a highly respected detective and was then promoted to corporal. He was sent to the 35th Police District run the Operations Room. Willis was later assigned to the North Central Detective Division, and the Northeast Detective Division, where he retired in 1978.
After retirement from the Philadelphia Police Department, Willis joined the Defender Association of Philadelphia, where he served as Senior Investigator in the Homicide Division from 1978 to 2003. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) and the National Defense Investigator Association.
He served 54 years in the criminal justice system and received many commendations during his tenure in recognition of his devotion and outstanding performance to duty.
Willis, who was affectionately called Uncle Cecil by many, was born on March 21, 1912 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He was the son of the late Richard Byrd Willis and Effie White Willis. At an early age, Willis accepted Christs and and baptized at the Willis family church, Shady Grove Baptist, in Orange County, Virginia.
The eighth of 10 children, Richard, Wilbur, Thomas, Elmer, Adolph, Mable, Lillian, Isabel, and Irma, all who preceded Willis in death, grew up in "The Village" a North Philadelphia neighborhood.
Educated in the School District of Philadelphia, Willis attended Walton and McIntire elementary schools, Fitzsimons Junior High School, and Ben Franklin High School. Following graduation from high school, he continued his studies at Temple Community College in East Mt. Airy. His life-long commitment to education and training was evidenced in his appetite for self-improvement and advancement when he became interested in law enforcement.
Willis served the nation valorously in the United States Army before joining the Philadelphia Police Department. He was draft in 1951, after four months he was sent to Korea. Willis received an honorable discharge after serving in the Korean War for 11 months.
During the same year, he married the love of his life, the then Lithan Ross (a resident of "The Village"). They were married on March 11, 1951 in Wilmington, Delaware, and are the parents of two children Cecil Karl Willis and Pamela Celeste Willis Bradley. Willis adored Lithan with his whole heart. Willis was lucky to be married to his best friend for almost 70 years.
Willis' legacy of love will be cherished by his devoted wife, Lithan Willis; two children Cecil Karl Willis and Pamela Celeste Willis Bradley; one son-in-law Rendell Bradley; two grandchildren Julian Alexander Bradley and Eryka Lithan LaRen Bradley; one sister-in-law Ruth Willis. He leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, cousins, friends.
The viewing and funeral service for Willis was held on Feb. 4 at Kirk and Nice Funeral Home, 333 W. County Line Road, Huntingdon Valley, Pa. The services will be on zoom at suburban.com. The burial will be at Rolling Green in West Chester, Pa.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.