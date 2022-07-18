Cecil Edward Floyd, a sous chef, died on Friday, July 1, 2022. He was 65.
He was born on Dec. 26, 1956, in Philadelphia and was the oldest child and only son of the late Barbara and Cecil Floyd.
Floyd was baptized and raised Catholic. He began his education at Saint Rose of Lima Elementary School and graduated from Overbrook High School. He attended Temple University, where he was well known as a photographer, especially for the yearbook. While at Temple, he became a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Delta Eta Chapter.
Floyd’s varied interests led him to attend several educational institutions. He earned an associate's degree from the Community College of Philadelphia in liberal arts and sciences and a bachelor's degree from the Art Institute of Philadelphia in culinary management.
At an early age, he demonstrated talents in many areas. He was an artist and photographer and was also a bodybuilder and fitness trainer, an avid bicyclist and a motorcycle enthusiast. He also had a deep knowledge of science and always took interest in the latest computer-based technology.
He loved to cook and, after working in various occupations, enjoyed being employed by Whole Foods as a sous chef until health concerns forced him to relinquish his position.
He had frequent conversations with his son and eagerly anticipated learning about his three grandchildren's antics. When he wasn’t bragging about his grandchildren, he was talking about food and recipes. He was also a television and movie buff and constantly looked to discuss movies and television shows that piqued his interest.
"Cecil will be remembered as a man of many talents, who had a great sense of humor," his family said in a tribute. "Those who had the opportunity to meet him at any point during his life, all would say that he was a fun person who had an incredible sense of humor."
He is survived by his son, Jason Robert Floyd, (Jessica); Nina Gorman, (Jason's mother); sisters, Stephanie Marie Floyd Brooks (Monte S.) and Angela N. Berry (Andre); grandchildren, Carson Joseph, Karlie Ray and Cameron Michelle; nieces, Kristin M. Brooks and Clarke M. Berry; nephew, Jacob A. Berry; and other family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
