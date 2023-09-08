Catherine Walsh Green, a former Philadelphia Tribune copy editor and longtime reporter, died on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. She was 98.
Cat, as she liked to be called, always knew she wanted to be a writer. The oldest of seven children, she attended Clayton High School in New Jersey and Temple University.
After college, Green got a job as a reporter for the Roanoke Times in Virginia. She thrived in a fast-paced newsroom environment and soon went on to become a reporter for the Bermuda Sun, where she covered the newly crowned Queen Elizabeth II’s visit.
"She taught us that we had to know something about everything in order to edit a story with authority," said Sharyn Flanagan, former Tribune city editor. "Cathy made me love copy editing, and I never looked back."
While covering crime for the Bulletin during the 1960s, she stunned her bosses by returning after two maternity leaves. After the birth of her third child, she worked in the publishing industry as a freelancer and in part-time employment. She was a copy editor for the Philadelphia Inquirer, Philadelphia Business Journal and Philadelphia Tribune, where she concluded her career in her 90s.
She was born Aug. 7, 1925, in Oyster Bay, New York. Her father, a farmer, moved the family to Cross Keys, New Jersey, during the Great Depression. Her mother would assign her and her sisters each a room to clean every Saturday. While the others did as they were told, she would close the door to the room she was supposed to be cleaning and read a book instead.
She and a few of her friends were leaving a party and were crossing Broad Street when they came across another group heading to the same party. That group included a young lawyer, Lewis Green, whom she married in 1956. From this union came three children.
They raised their children, Charley, Nora and Jane, in a Center City row house. They subsequently relocated to the Westbury apartment complex. After Lewis died in 2019, she stayed in the complex until May 2023. She endured the pandemic with her cat Al while staying in shape by watching Silver Sneakers fitness programs in front of her computer.
At 97 years old, Green finally decided she didn’t need to do everything for herself, and she and her cat moved in with her daughter by the shore.
She was a fan and regularly followed Phillies games, enjoyed reading, kept up with the news, and was a frequent member of several local gyms.
“Mrs. Green’s institutional knowledge about the media landscape and news happenings in the city during her time at The Inquirer and The Bulletin could only rival that of the late great Kendall Wilson," said Johann Calhoun, an editor at The Tribune.
In addition to her children, she is survived by her sister, Peggy Walsh; grandchildren, Sam, Megan, Sophie and Brian; and other family members and friends.
A celebration of her life is planned for early November.
Contributions in her name may be made to the Morris Animal Refuge.
