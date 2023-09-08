Catherine Walsh Green

Catherine Walsh Green

 James Jackson TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

Catherine Walsh Green, a former Philadelphia Tribune copy editor and longtime reporter, died on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. She was 98.

Cat, as she liked to be called, always knew she wanted to be a writer. The oldest of seven children, she attended Clayton High School in New Jersey and Temple University.

