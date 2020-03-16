Catherine Newell, a certified nursing assistant, died on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. She was 58.
She was born on March 25, 1961 to the late Catherine and Richard Brown. She attended Murrell Dobbins Technical High School. She went on to attend nursing school and completed coursework to become a nursing assistant. She worked at the Germantown Nursing Home.
She was married to Derek Newell and three sons were born to their union. She also helped raise two godchildren.
Newell loved music and singing. She loved cooking with her nephew, Leo White and entertaining her family. Her family said she was funny and always joking.
She loved telling her family stories of some of her best times in life. One was when she and her sisters went to the movies to see “Sparkle.” She said after the movie, she laughed and sang songs with her sisters and it was one of the happiest moments of her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Paulette, Carolyn White and Belinda Yancey.
She is survived by: her sons, Paul Newell, Derian Newell and Derek Newell Jr.; godchildren, Tashea Lowery and Nathaniel Spann; grandchildren, Karina, Derek III, Niyonna, Dasaun, Derian Jr. and Damon; siblings, Evangelist Friday Summers, Vivian White-Sardo and Leroy White; longtime partner, Darryl Rodgers and other relatives and friends.
A memorial service was held March 14 at Emmanuel Johnson Funeral Home, 6653-75 Chew Ave.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.