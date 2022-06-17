Cassandra Bradley, a teacher and reading specialist, died on Monday, June 6, 2022. She was 68.
She was born on March 11, 1954, in Philadelphia to George and Margaret Bradley and was the oldest of four siblings. Affectionately known as "Cassie," she was considered the bossy one.
As a child, she enjoyed playing outside, jumping rope, playing jacks, and going down south every summer. She was educated in the Philadelphia school district and attended Hanna Elementary School, Shoemaker Junior High School, and Overbrook High School.
After graduating from Overbrook, she received her bachelor’s in education from Temple University and then went on to receive her master's degree plus 30 from Antioch University.
She began her teaching career at Ivy Leaf, a Black-owned private school in Philadelphia. She was then employed by the School District of Philadelphia for 40 years. She held a variety of positions during her career, including teacher, reading specialist, teacher support coordinator in the teaching learning network, and professional development organizer.
Bradley then traded the classroom for administration and found joy in the area of teacher support programs implemented by the school district. She enjoyed learning as much as she enjoyed teaching, and her career and the team she managed soared.
She joined Vine Memorial Baptist Church in June 1970 and was a faithful member until her illness in October 2021. At Vine, she taught Sunday adult Bible school, future teachers' class and vacation Bible school. She also served as superintendent of Sunday school, director of Christian education, a member of the women's committee and the Chanel choir, and vice president of the deaconess board.
During her illness, she was hospitalized for eight months at Penn Presbyterian Hospital. During her stay, she was known to be a great patient, never losing her optimism, zest for life, and faith.
"Cassie was an educator and leader at heart who loved to teach," her family said in a tribute. She enjoyed the younger students and marveled at their ability to problem solve and persuade adults to get what they wanted. Her signature style was that of one being kind, caring, and always looking out for others."
She is survived by her sisters, Barbara, Marguerite and Alfreda (David); goddaughter, Renee Outlaw; and other family members and friends.
Services were held on Thursday, June 16, at Vine Memorial Baptist Church.
Wood Funeral Home Inc. handled the arrangements.
