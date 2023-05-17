Carrolle Perry Devonish, a renowned philanthropist and former CEO of the Philadelphia Foundation, died on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, while traveling in Bogota, Colombia. She was 85.
She was born on April 23, 1938, and was regarded by many as an unsung heroine of Black philanthropy. She diligently worked for Black communities while also serving as a mentor to numerous individuals from various backgrounds for over 40 years. She was well-known in the philanthropic sector for rarely seeking attention for herself and instead giving selflessly to advance the field and the community.
Devonish served as the executive director of the Anguilla Community Foundation (ACF), the first and only charitable foundation established in Anguilla, a small, impoverished territory of Great Britain in the Caribbean. In addition to setting the foundation’s vision, she volunteered her time to establish all of its systems, recruit board members, and develop programming for the region.
She began her work in the Caribbean after a distinguished career with the Philadelphia Foundation (TPF), first as an assistant director in the 1980s and then as its CEO in the 1990s. During her tenure, known as “the Perry phase,” TPF was recognized nationally as one of the most diverse and progressive community foundations in the country and continued its “empowerment grantmaking” strategy, which attempted to ensure that its grants not only supported direct services but promoted social justice, particularly for minorities, women and other under-represented groups. Additionally, under her leadership, TPF created an endowment fund with the historic Mother Bethel AME Church, one of the first community foundations to collaborate with a Black church in this way.
She worked as an executive for the United Negro College Fund in the 1970s, where she was effective in developing funding for Black educational opportunities. She was a board member of the Association of Black Foundation Executives and Council on Foundations and chaired the Atlanta Council on Foundation Annual Conference in 1987. She was also active in planning the first annual James Joseph Lecture and staff development programs in Mississippi, and she served on the regional board of the Social Principles Fund of Wachovia Bank.
She was a trustee with the Douty Foundation in Philadelphia and was chairwoman of the newly formed Association of Caribbean Foundations. She was active in strengthening grassroots philanthropy across the Caribbean, building alliances among Black, Latino, and other communities in the region. In addition to her work in the Caribbean, she planned charity tours to South Africa so that Black Americans and others might learn about the potential to support South African communities.
She was recently featured in “They Carried Us: The Social Impact of Philadelphia’s Black Women Leaders,” a book that presents original interviews with modern women and puts Black women in Philadelphia front and center.
She is survived by her husband, Courtney Devonish; sons, Peter and Aubrey (Natasha); stepchildren, Sacha Devonish, John Devonish, Georgina Philp and Olufunmike Banks-Devonish; and grandchildren, Nisa Ward, Aubrey E. Ward, Milan Ward and Jahari Azille.
