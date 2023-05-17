Carrolle Perry Devonish

Carrolle Perry Devonish, a renowned philanthropist and former CEO of the Philadelphia Foundation, died on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, while traveling in Bogota, Colombia. She was 85.

She was born on April 23, 1938, and was regarded by many as an unsung heroine of Black philanthropy. She diligently worked for Black communities while also serving as a mentor to numerous individuals from various backgrounds for over 40 years. She was well-known in the philanthropic sector for rarely seeking attention for herself and instead giving selflessly to advance the field and the community.

