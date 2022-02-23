Carolyn Luvenia Harris, an accounting clerk, died on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. She was 76.
She was born on April 14, 1945, in Philadelphia and was the eighth child born to the late Elizabeth Rich Pratt Harris and Charles Vernon Harris.
She graduated from Overbrook High School in 1963. She earned an associate's degree in religious education from the Family Radio School of the Bible. She also received a certificate in business from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. She spent most of her career as an accounting clerk at the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office.
She was a member of St. Rose of Lima and St. Barbara parishes for most of her life, and volunteered at the food pantry.
Affectionately known to her family and friends as "Beanie," she loved music, especially oldies and gospel. On Saturdays, she watched old cowboy movies and listened to tapes, dancing to songs she knew. She enjoyed playing at the casino and seeing the flowers at Longwood Gardens.
Harris traveled throughout her life and often reminisced about her trips to the Caribbean. She also enjoyed shopping for jewelry and practical items for her loved ones. She often teased, joked and laughed while attending cabarets and parties.
"The family, friends, neighbors and colleagues could count on Beanie for great advice, a kind word, and a wicked sense of humor," her family said in a tribute. "Beanie was profoundly independent, with strong energy for what she liked and didn’t like. She devoted herself to her family and became a family advocate. She gave often and without hesitation and was always willing to accommodate."
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Bradford, Arthur Bernard, Ruth Naomi, James David, Charles Vernon, John Allyn, Thelma Yvette and Charletta Harris.
She is survived by her sister, Viviann Harris, and other family members and friends.
Services will be held on Friday, Feb. 25, at St. Barbara's Roman Catholic Church, 5359 Lebanon Ave. Viewing will be at 10 a.m. Services start at 11 a.m.
Interment is at Rolling Green Memorial Park, 1008 W. Chester Pike, West Chester.
Wood Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
