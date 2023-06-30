Carol Baker Rice, a community advocate and retired Philadelphia Parks and Recreation deputy commissioner, died on Saturday, June 17, 2023. She was 80.
She was born on April 11, 1943, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to the late Charles and Mary Baker.
Rice attended Philadelphia public schools and graduated from the Philadelphia High School for Girls. After graduation, she attended Morgan State University in Baltimore. Baker subsequently transferred to Penn State University, where she received a bachelor’s in Political Science.
"She was my friend, confidante, other mother, my children’s surrogate grandmother, my treasurer during two AKA administrations, my rescuer whenever I needed rescuing, and my family," her sorority sister Evelyn Sample-Oates said in a tribute.
In 1964, she was initiated into the Delta Gamma chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.
She was raised on 55th Street in West Philadelphia, where she spent a lot of her evenings playing cards at the kitchen table with her family, conversing about current events, and relaxing on the front porch. Because her family had the first color TV with a round screen in the neighborhood, her home became the neighborhood movie theater.
Her corporate journey began as a college undergraduate student employed with the Philadelphia Department of Recreation, where she served as a summer play leader. After graduation, she became the administrator for The Neighborhood Youth Corporation. Over the next twenty-nine years, she served as the administrative officer for the Summer Food Program and Summer Play Streets Program, as well as the community outreach coordinator for summer day camps. Working with poverty programs, training youths in job placements, and connecting them with recreation facilities for employment became one of her greatest joys. In 1994, Mayor Ed Rendell tapped her to serve as Deputy Commissioner for the Philadelphia Department of Parks and Recreation. After serving the city for 34 years, her retirement party was one of the largest in the city and was attended by more than 600 people.
In 1969, she met John Rice III, a distinguished insurance salesman. After two years of dating, they married on April 10, 1971. On March 23, 1972, they welcomed their first and only child.
She was a member of the Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church when she was younger. She joined Salem Baptist Church as an adult after being persuaded by several friends and sorority sisters, and she has served the church in many leadership roles, including trustee and member of the education and scholarship committees.
She and her husband relocated to Bucks County in 2000, and Bethlehem Baptist Church became her new church home. She later served as the head of the Trustees Ministry and the budget committee.
When it was time to join a graduate chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Rice joined the Omega Omega chapter in Philadelphia. She received the distinguished title of Golden Soror after serving the sisterhood for 50 years. She held several leadership positions in the chapter, but her proudest accomplishments were documented when she served as President of the 1926 Foundation. The foundation raised and distributed hundreds of thousands of dollars to deserving young people who were continuing their dreams of higher education.
She served on many boards and organizations. She was elected to become a member of the Board of Directors of the Southwest Belmont Community Association, served as the Vice Chairman of the Executive Board, was a member of the Annual Founder’s Day Committee, and served on the Board of Directors for ASAP (After School Activities Partnership) in Philadelphia with her longtime friend Dr. Marciene Mattleman.
Before her passing, this year she celebrated her eightieth birthday with her fellow classmates from the Philadelphia High School for Girls, including Marie Kersey Bown.
"In high school and throughout her whole life, Carol was a great leader who led with class, style, and determination and who always earned the respect of everyone in her arena," Bown said in a tribute.
Her father, Charles, was commemorated by a painting at the Baker Playground that the city dedicated to him in 2016. In the Fall, the city will rename the playground the Charles Baker and Carol Baker Rice Playground, located at 5433 Lansdowne Avenue in West Philadelphia.
She is survived by her husband, John III; son, John IV; sisters-in-law, Joan and Patricia (Holmer); nieces, Desa, Denise, and Jennifer (Weldon); great-nephews, Miles, Jacob, and Nathan; godchildren, Sherman (Renee) and Kimberly; surrogate Grandchildren, Andrea-Rose and John-Patrick; and a host of other family members and friends.
Services will be held on Monday, July 3, at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 712 Penllyn Pike, Springhouse, Pa.
A viewing will be held at 8 a.m. An Alpha Kappa Alpha ritual service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Services will follow at 11a.m.
Beckett-Brown and Hodges Funeral Home, Inc. handled the arrangements.
