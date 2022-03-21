Calvin H. Johnson, a retired manager for the U.S. Postal Service, died Thursday, March 17, 2022. He was 95.
He was born July 23, 1926, in Jackson, Alabama, to the late John Johnson, a mill worker and Henrietta Gailes Johnson, a teacher. The youngest of eight children, he had the nickname “Baby Brother,” which was shortened to “Brother” when he got older.
Johnson attended Carver High School in Gadsden, Alabama. He moved to Atlanta to attend Clark College (now Clark Atlanta University). Johnson credited Clark with giving him a strong academic base and specific content knowledge in his fields of study, setting him up to later earn a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Temple University and to begin a successful career in accounting and business management in both the public/government and private sectors.
Johnson spent several years working at the Pentagon as a financial analyst for the Department of Defense. In 1968, he joined the U.S. Postal Service as a special assistant to the regional controller of the Philadelphia region. In 1971, he became budget branch manager for the Eastern Region of the USPS. Two years later, Johnson was named manager of the Eastern Region’s Cost Investment Analysis Branch in the Finance Department of the USPS. Over time, Johnson held various positions, including Regional Director of Planning, finance director for the Allegheny District, and general manger for the Cost Benefits Division at the USPS headquarters. In 1985, Johnson was appointed as sectional center manager and postmaster of the Roanoke, Virginia, Management Sectional Center, giving him responsibility for managing 650 employees and more than 200 post offices.
Shortly after becoming postmaster in Roanoke, he received a letter thanking him for improving services, noting mail service had been late and unreliable and stating that a judge used to receive important documents late or not at all but since Johnson’s arrival, the service and delivery was consistent and timely, and often even early. In 1988, Johnson retired after 39 years of government service.
In his retirement, he lent his expertise and experience to young entrepreneurs and small business owners, helping them to build and grow their businesses. He also purchased a small business for himself — a flooring company — which he ran for several years.
Throughout his personal and professional lives, two sources of tremendous pride and passion for Johnson were family and service to others. In 1961, he married Vera Barksdale of Philadelphia, and three years later welcomed their first child, a daughter, Colena Arlene. Two years later, they had a son, Calvin. Eventually, they settled in Philadelphia, where the couple “adopted” Margaret Kent “Kenny” Bass. The couple also accepted a young, Afro-French high school exchange student, Pierre, who entered their hearts.
For Johnson, family was always first, and spending time with them, supporting their activities, and celebrating their accomplishments was what he cherished.
Also important to Johnson was his faith, as demonstrated through service. Growing up Lutheran and later joining the Episcopal Church, Calvin was a longtime member of Holy Apostles and the Mediator Church in West Philadelphia, where he served on the vestry and in several other ministries, including the ushers and the adult forum. In Roanoke, he was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church, also serving on the vestry and several outreach ministries.
Johnson proudly served many years as board member and as president of the board for the Women’s Christian Alliance, which at the time was the largest voluntary child placement agency in Pennsylvania and a member of the United Way. He also dedicated a lot of time his alma mater, Clark Atlanta University, and he consistently gave back to the school as a financial contributor and alumni leader, serving as local, regional and national alumni association president. Johnson was also a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.
He was preceded in death by his siblings: Bill, John, Frank, Simeon, Emma, Willard and Wilda. In addition to his wife and children, his survivors include a brother, James Ike; two sisters, Joyce and Maria; two daughters-in-law (Allison and Mary); seven grandchildren (Jade Kemp, Taylor Johnson, Alonzo Johnson, Wynter Johnson, Sydney Kemp, Kendall Johnson and Justin Kemp); several cousins, nieces, nephews and so many friends.
His services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas, 6361 Lancaster Ave. Philadelphia, 19151, with a viewing starting at 9 a.m. The interment will be private.
