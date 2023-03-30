Caesar Williams Jr.

All services will be held at Mother Bethel A.M.E. Church, 419 6th Street. Philadelphia, PA 19147. Viewing is Friday, April 14, 2023, from 5PM-6:45PM. Omega Psi Phi Fraternal Ritual is 7 p.m. and a Celebration of Life is Saturday, April 15, 2023. Viewing 8AM-9:45AM and Service at 10AM. Beckett Brown & Hodges F.H. handled the arrangements.

