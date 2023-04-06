Caesar D. Williams Jr.

Caesar D. Williams Jr. On Friday, April 14, 2023, there will be a viewing from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. and an Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Memorial at 7:00pm. On Saturday, April 15, 2023, there will be a viewing from 9:00am to 11:00am. followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00am. All services will be held at Mother Bethel A.M.E. Church, 419 South 6th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147. On Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 1:00pm, the Interment will take place at Laurel Hill Cemetery.

