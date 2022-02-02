Burnett Lord Monroe, a Vietnam veteran and longtime Philadelphia Prison System employee, died on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. He was 77.
His family affectionately called him many names, including Burnie, Money, Mr. Monroe, Mr. Burnett, Mr. Money, Grandpop, Pop-pop, Uncle B, D.J. Money, and B. He was born on Jan. 18, 1945, in Philadelphia to the late Amy Susan Robinson and the late Clarence Burnett Monroe. He was the middle child.
Monroe was a member of the Jones Tabernacle A.M.E. Church for 72 years. He became a steward in 1975 and was active in that role until his illness.
He was educated in the Philadelphia public school system and graduated from Thomas Edison High School. After high school, he was drafted into the U.S. Army on Sept. 21, 1965, and became a member of the 82nd Airborne Division. He received various special training programs and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He received an honorable discharge in 1967, after receiving other decorative medals and accommodations.
Monroe was employed by the Philadelphia Prison System from 1969 until he retired after 32 years. While employed, he attended and graduated from Philadelphia Community College and then attended Temple and La Salle universities.
"Burnett, with his beautiful smile, hearty laugh, and big personality, was the life of any party, always making sure everyone was having an amazing time. He was a man and a scholar who would give or do anything for anyone. However, if you did not want to know the truth from his version, do not ask him a question. Burnett had no problem telling you how he really felt," his family said in a tribute.
In 1995, he met Brenda R. Wilkerson, who, according to his friends, was the "apple of his eyes." They were married in 2005. From that point on, Brenda was known as the "Money Wife." Monroe had a daughter and helped raise her sisters, whom he considered his daughters.
Under the encouragement of his uncle, John E.L. Hood, he joined the Veterans of Foreign Wars, where he became a commander. He was a lifetime member of V.F.W. Post 3398, Cpl. William Sydnor in Willow Grove. He was also a member and commander of Crispus Attucks American Legion Post No. 151.
Monroe became a member of Phoenix Lodge No. 3 Free and Accepted Masons in 1997 and and became a brother of Herbert E. Millen Lodge No. 151 in 2017. He was also a member of Melchizedek No. 15, Holy Royal Arch Masons of PA, and a noble of Pyramid Temple No. 1 Ancient Egyptian Arabic Order Nobles Mystic Shrine. He joined DeMolay Consistory No. 1 Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry in 1999. He was also a member of the Elks and Leonard C. Irvin Lodge, Improved Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks of the World No. 994 in Philadelphia.
He served as worthy patron with his wife, Sister Brenda Wilkerson Monroe, PWM, from 2002–2003. He also served as Worthy Patron with Sister Jamila Wilson, PWM, in 2013-2014, a past worthy patron of Louisa S. Rumford No. 15, and continued to support his chapter until his passing, honorary past potentate of Pyramid Temple No. 1: Ancient Egyptian Arabic Order Nobles Mystic Shrine.
Monroe was a member of the National Association of Blacks in Criminal Justice, a member of Sentinels of Law Enforcement and an accomplished disc jockey known as "DJ Money."
"I lived my life the way I wanted and was proud of the way I lived," Monroe often said. "I did it my way."
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Alfred L. Robinson Sr. and Clarence Burnett Monroe Jr., and his stepchildren, Eric Q. Wilkerson, Sophia R. Wilkerson-Moore and Nadine McCrimmon.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Nanett Monroe-Dempster (Allen); grandchildren; Kiara Monroe, Marquee Jordan Lewis, Addison Marie Dempster, Mansa T. Moore and Malaya T. Moore; stepdaughters, Natasha McCrimmon, Nyoka McCrimmon, Nadia, and Myeisa Campbell Jackson, (Mike); stepsons, Teddy Wilkerson (Star), Derek Wilkerson (Violet) and Aaron Wilkerson; sisters-in-law, Minister Sharon D. Thornton and Aurelia Tabor; brothers-in-law, John Cook (Katie), Norman Cook (Rose), and Andre F. Baker Sr.; and other relatives and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.