Brian Chapman, a computer engineer at Comcast, died on Thursday, July 30, 2020. He was 55.
Chapman was born Oct. 3, 1964, at Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia.
He was an inquisitive and curious boy who took apart his toys and put them back together again, according to his family.
Chapman attended John Wanamaker Junior High School and Martin Luther King High School. Upon graduation, he attended Thompson Institute, where he earned a degree in accounting.
At an early age, he accepted Jesus Christ and was baptized by the late Rev. Leon H. Sullivan at Zion Baptist Church, where he and his family were members. Chapman served on the youth choir and was a member of the Boy Scouts.
In 2001, Chapman met the love of his life, Javerna Branch Pickett. After almost 14 years, they decided to get married on May 10, 2014. In the years before and after their union, they enjoyed Caribbean cruises and vacations to Virginia Beach, Atlantic City and Florida. They also enjoyed spending time together at concerts, plays, shows and Philadelphia Eagles games.
Chapman held a position as the family's personal "geeksquad." Family and friends constantly called him for their technological needs. True to his childhood love of toys and games, he was an avid gamer and collector who loved for the Philadelphia Eagles.
He had a successful career as a computer engineer. His employment with RCN preceded his position with Comcast, which he held until his death.
In addition to his wife, Chapman is survived by: his children, Veronica Dawes, Ryant Roberts and Brian Roberts; parents, Mary and John Chapman; stepfather, Ronald Selix; siblings, Nataki Chapman, Sharon Chapman, Wayne Chapman, John Chapman Jr. (Lisa), Ronald Selix Jr. (Lolita), Candice Savage (Darryl) and Wesley Selix; brother-in-law William Pickett; and other family and friends.
A viewing will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Richard Johnson Funeral Home, 800 W. Main St., Norristown.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.