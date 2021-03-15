Brenda M. Smith died on March 12, 2021. She is survived by a host of loving family & friends. Memorial Service: Saturday, March 20, 2021, Livestream at 11:00 AM, go to cwoodfh.com. Inurnment at a future date at Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery. cwoodfh.com
