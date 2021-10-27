Brenda Lee Billups, who spent her career working as a nurse, died on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Billups was 59.
In addition to working as a nurse for part of her professional career, she spent 17 years managing health care plans at Health Partners. She provided people with ideas to improve their health and stay healthy.
Billups was born and raised in South Philadelphia, where she attended Pierce Elementary School in South Philadelphia. Her parents saw the opportunity to send her to a newly built school, which focused on academic achievement.
After graduating from Greenfield Elementary School, she went to a fairly new school that concentrated on motivation and college preparation for people who wanted a choice between joining the workforce or attending college.
That school was University City High School. Following graduation, she attended Community College of Philadelphia where she focused on becoming a nurse.
Billups had a great love for her profession. She also believed in community service. She was a member of Eastern Star organization.
Billups is survived by her brother, Tyrone Hall. There will be a viewing for Billups on Thursday, Oct. 28 at the Church of the Redeemer Baptist, 1440 South 24th Street, from 9 to 11 a.m. The funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. The interment is private.
