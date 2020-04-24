Robert “Bootsie” Barnes, legendary jazz saxophonist and Philadelphia native, died on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Lankenau Hospital. He was 82.
“I’ve known Bootsie for about 35 years and he was a great friend of mine,” said friend and musician Leon Mitchell. “He had a rough style of playing, but man could he play that saxophone. I had a big band about five years ago and he played in it.
“He never really got the accolades that he deserved until later in his life,” he added. “He had an amazing career and he definitely put his mark on the Philadelphia jazz band scene.”
Known as “The Man With the Tenor Touch,” because of his dynamic style on the tenor sax, Barnes was an icon on the Philadelphia jazz scene.
He made a name for himself in the 1950s playing alongside the likes of legendary musicians Lee Morgan, Philly Joe Jones, Al “Tootie” Heath, Lex Humphries, Spanky DeBreast and many others. Another Philadelphian he often played with was his good friend at the time Bill Cosby, who was a drummer.
Throughout his career, he performed and recorded with great artists like Richard “Rick” Waters, Herb Nix, Baby Joe Johnson, Larry Labes, Bill Walker, Bill Doggett, Milt Buckner, Shirley Scott, Don Patterson, Groove Holmes, Jimmy McGriff, Jack McDuff, Charles Earland, Trudy Pitts, Poppa John and Joey DeFrancesco and Jimmy Smith.
“Bootsie was a profound musician,” said Carla Washington, events manager of the Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz and Performing Arts. “His repertoire for jazz was just amazing. He had a sense of humor.
“He was a storyteller; he had so many stories to tell about the great musicians from Philadelphia who are no longer with us,” she said. “Now that Bootsie is no longer with us, we’ve lost our storyteller. He was the keeper of the jazz legacy here in Philadelphia.”
Barnes grew up in West Philadelphia. At age 6, he started playing the piano. He switched to the drums at age 10. His grandmother later gave him a saxophone at age 19.
His father, who played trumpet with Bill Doggett’s 16-piece big band, and his cousin Jimmy Hamilton, saxophonist and star clarinetist of Duke Ellington’s band for 26 years, were some of Barnes’ biggest influences on the music scene.
In the 1960s and early ‘70s, after an extended engagement in St.Croix, U.S Virgin Islands, Barnes played the renowned “Chitlin’ Circuit,” which included clubs such as South Jersey’s Crossing Inn, Dreamland, Cotton Club, Loretta’s High Hat and Pearl’s Celebrity Room. He also played notable clubs in Atlantic City and Philadelphia.
He later toured Europe, the United States and Canada, headlining venues from New York’s famed Birdland to the prestigious Le Grand Hotel in Paris.
“As far as the musical side of Bootsie, he knew parts of songs that nobody else played like the introductions,” said Lovett Hines, artistic director of the Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz and Performing Arts. “He was really serious about playing the tunes right. Making sure that the rhythm was correctly portrayed in any composition that he performed.
“When it came to the personal side of him, he never lost his roots,” Lovett added. “He had relationships with the people in the neighborhood. He would give me so much information on the neighborhood history of musicians. I always found that special about him.”
Barnes was elected the youngest-ever assistant secretary of Philadelphia’s only Black Local #274 American Federation of Musicians, where he served from 1969-1971. The organization was a forerunner of today’s Clef Club, which was founded by the late former president of Local #274, Jimmy Adams.
Barnes received various accolades and won numerous awards throughout his career, including the Marjorie Dockery volunteer award from the Urban League Guild of Philadelphia, New York’s Greater Jamaica Development award and the Camden County Living Legend award. His albums were often listed in the Top Ten Jazz Picks.
“He was proud of the fact that he was one of the last secretaries of Local #274,” Hines said. “His job was to record memberships. He would revel at the different musicians who came in and signed up for memberships like Stanley Clarke.
“He was a Philadelphia legend who will be deeply missed,” he added. “He had all of this talent and he could have gone with anybody or any place where there is music, but he remained that icon in the community. When you think of Bootsie Barnes, you think of jazz and Philadelphia. That’s his legacy.”
