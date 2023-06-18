Bob Brown

Hall of Fame offensive lineman Bob Brown, seen here in Canton, Ohio, in August 2004. — Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images

Hall of Fame offensive lineman Bob Brown, known for his aggressive and intimidating style of play in the 1960s and early 70s, died on Friday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced.

“Bob Brown demonstrated different personalities on and off the field,” Hall president Jim Porter said in a statement Saturday. “On the field, he was as fierce an opponent as any defensive lineman or linebacker ever faced. He used every tactic and technique – and sometimes brute force – to crush the will of the person across the line from him. And took great pride in doing so.

