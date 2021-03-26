Betty Sherlane Chew, who worked for many years as a laboratory technician in the coagulation lab at the University of Pennsylvania, passed away on March 19, 2021. Chew was 84.
Chew was educated in the Philadelphia public school system and graduated from Germantown High School in 1954. After high school, she attended the Women’s Medical College of Pennsylvania where she received training for laboratory technician patient care services.
During the summer of 1956, she met the love of her life, James R. Chew Sr., at the University of Pennsylvania on the steps of Houston hall. They were introduced by Jimmy’s longtime friend Joseph Tabourne. They were married on Sept. 3, 1960, and were inseparable for 57 years. From this union she had two children, James Jr. and Pamela Chew Williams. After spending a number of years raising her children, she returned to the workforce serving 20 years at Hahnemann University Hospital until her retirement in 1999.
Chew was dedicated Christian having grown up in Galilee Baptist Church of Roxborough, where she enjoyed singing in the choir. In the early 1990s, she joined her husband at Christ Church and St. Michael’s Episcopal Church of Germantown where she was an active and involved member. In particular, she and her husband looked forward to counting the money from collection each week.
Chew was an avid gardener and made growing flowers, herbs, and vegetables look easy. She loved to travel and some of her favorite vacations included Martha’s Vineyard, Italy, a River Rhine cruise, and Santa Fe. She enjoyed reading books and especially loved Sue Grafton alphabet mysteries, Alex Cross mysteries, and Danielle Steele romance novels. Chew was a member of the Philadelphia Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. and served as vice president and president during her tenure. She had many laughs with friends during bridge club and loved socializing with her “posse” crew.
Crew was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents. She is survived by her son, James Jr.; daughter, Pamela (Stephen); grandchildren Joel, Jordan, Matthew, Stephanie; great-grandchildren Jacob, Savannah, Alex; sister Phyllis Alexander; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, March 30 at 2 p.m. at Ivy Hill Cemetery, 1201 Easton Road. Arrangements handled by Wood Funeral Home.
