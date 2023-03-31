Bertell Louis Terry Mathias, a tractor trailer driver for Muller Inc., died on Thursday, March 16, 2023. He was 63.
He was born on Aug. 8, 1959, to the late George T. Mathias Jr. and Gloria Mathias in Philadelphia.
He was the youngest of three children and attended Samuel B. Huey Elementary School and Turner Middle School, where he played the trumpet.
He went on to study at Overbrook High School, where he was on the swim and soccer teams. He trained under the leadership of swimming coach Jimmy Ellis, who inspired the Hollywood film "Pride" (2007), and became a magnificent diver, competing in numerous swim meets. He graduated from Overbrook in 1977.
Bert, as he was affectionately called, took a job with Muller Inc. as a driver of big rig tractor trailers. He remained at Muller for over 40 years.
He and his siblings, Robin and Timmy, grew up loving the sun and fun at Atlantic City Beach. His father had a business along with his brother-in-law, Roy Johnson, in Twin Lakes, New Jersey. His father taught his kids how to swim there as they developed a liking for several enormous dogs.
Mathias had a love of motorcycles, dirt bikes and jet skis. He knew a lot about cars, weapons and electronics and had instruments, athletic equipment, and tools for everything. His motorcycle friends called him Big Bopper, and he wore a Darth Vader helmet and Madd Max boots.
He appreciated music and a good movie, supplied his family with loads of bootleg DVDs, and was very knowledgeable about international topics. Often Bert would respond in his way of communicating: "What’s your location," "Affirmative," "That’s a negative" and "Roger that."
"He was a very private person, yet the nicest, most generous and protective person one could know," his family said in a tribute. "Bert cautiously observed unfamiliar people, had a very small circle of friends, and only told you what he wanted you to know."
Mathias is survived by his partner, Valorie Lacey; siblings, Robin Montague (Jeffrey) and George T. Mathias III "Timmy" (Andrea); uncle, Edwin Mathias; nephew, George T. Mathias IV (Nicole); nieces, Blayre Montague Owens (Maurice) and Miranda Mathias; and other family members and friends.
Services were held on March 30 at the Church of the Holy Apostles and the Mediator.
