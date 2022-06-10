Bernice Penny died on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. She was 89.
She was born on May 7, 1933.
She is survived by loving family and friends.
Services will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at St. Matthews A.M.E. Church, 215 N. 57th St.
Viewing is at 9 a.m. Services will follow at 10:00 a.m.
Interment is at Rolling Green Memorial Park.
Wood Funeral Home Inc. handled the arrangements.
