Bernard Lee, who became the first African-American Vice-Chairman at Wolf Block, a Philadelphia-based major law firm, died on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. Lee was 71.
Lee known in equal parts for his cunning at the negotiating table and empathy with clients was regarded as one of the nation’s top real estate lawyers. He was consistently voted one of the best lawyers in America between 2007-2022, and honored with numerous accolades and awards.
Most recently, Lee was named The Legal Intelligencer 2020 Professional Excellence Award winner. The award is presented to attorneys from all corners of the legal profession and the slate including jurists, office holders, and anyone else who left an imprint on the legal history of the state during their career. Other awards include The Philadelphia Bar Association 2019 Dennis Replansky Memorial Award, Women’s Division of National Bar Association Renaissance Man Award (aka Dad’s Denzel Washington award) and the Sadie Alexander Barristers Award.
Lee recently served as a member on the Philadelphia City Planning Commission. He was active in many bar associations and affinity groups including serving as a past member of the Executive Board of the Real Property Section of the Philadelphia Bar Association, and former president of the Barristers’ Association of Philadelphia.
He was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, and served the Philadelphia Alumni Chapter as its legal counsel for more than 10 years up until his passing. He was an outstanding mentor to young lawyers in every context, setting an example of working hard, striving for excellence and balancing the demands of that hard work with devotion and care of his family. At the time of his death, Lee was a Shareholder/Member of Cozen O’Connor’s Real Estate Practice Group.
Embracing the law with the passion of a sports fan, Lee was a lionhearted fighter with unshakable confidence in representing his clients. His legacy can be seen in the changing skyline of Philadelphia from One Liberty Place and the Cira Centre to the Comcast Tower and Lincoln Financial Field. Many projects that he worked on have become some of the city’s most distinctive edifices. However, Sharon Baptist Church was the crown jewel in Lee’s accomplishments. Not only was it the largest construction project across Philadelphia in 1999, it was more importantly, an African American church. Thereafter, he continued to lead acquisition and development efforts on behalf of some of Philadelphia’s largest African American churches to the smallest.
Lee was an extraordinary person and legal practitioner, who blazed a trail for so many in myriad ways. He broke many glass ceilings for African Americans while never forgetting where he came from. At a young age, Lee watered his activist spirit with his neighborhood friends on integrating the neighborhood pool at James Finnegan Playground, an 18-acre recreational site that reflected the neighborhood’s economic hardship and racial unrest at the time with its segregation. In 1966, Lee traveled to Harrisburg with former Mayor W. Wilson Goode Sr. to advocate for lowering the voting age.
Lee was born in Philadelphia on Aug. 26, 1950, one of four children born to Gilbert and Theola Lee. He was raised in the Paschall section of Southwest Philadelphia and educated in The School District of Philadelphia. He starred on the football team and graduated from Bartram High School in 1968.
He continued his education by attending Lake Forest College on a full scholarship, where he served as president of his class and was honored as a distinguished alumnus in 1998. Lee received his law degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School in 1977 and became one of UPenn Law’s first African American legal writing instructors. It was at UPenn, where he met and later married his college sweetheart, Kathleen. This started a love story that spanned 47 years.
Lee lived life to the fullest alongside his soulmate Kathleen. From family cruises in the Caribbean, watching Broadway shows in New York City, driving through California’s wine country, escaping volcanoes in Hawaii, to golf outings in Myrtle Beach, together they explored the world and created memories with family and friends.
Sports were one of Lee’s lifelong passions. As a devoted Sixer and Eagles fan with season tickets for more than 30 years. Lee never missed watching a game or offering advice on how to run the team.
While his beloved Sixers have not won a championship since 1983, shortly after the birth of his son in 1982, his beloved Eagles won Super Bowl LII in 2018 shortly after the birth of his grandson. You could hear Lee rejoice that his underdog Eagles team overcame the [New England] Patriots in an exciting victory.
Lee is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Kathleen Lee, his daughter Michelle and spouse Omar Lewis, his son, Michael and spouse Madeline Hoch, his grandson, Winston Michael Lee, his goddaughters, Leslie Sessoms, Dionne Brown, and Philavong Chanda, and his godson, Roger Hackney.
Lee had several nephews and nieces — all of whom he loved and touched deeply: Justin and Faye Harper, Ebony Bailey, Evan and Jerrell Bailey, Reginald and Staci Medlock, and Nilaja McGill. Lee predeceased by his parents, Gilbert and Theola Lee, and his three siblings, Cleveland, Gilbert Tony, and Brenda.
A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at Batchelor Brothers Funeral Home, 7112 N. Broad Street, and viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at Sharon Baptist Church, 3955 Conshohocken Ave. The Kappa Service will be at 10:45 a.m. A memorial service at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Philadelphia Lawyers for Social Equity — Mike Lee Fellowship; The Achievement Foundation of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity (Philadelphia Alumni Chapter); the West Park Cultural Center; Germantown Historical Society; or the Share Food Program in memory of Bernard Lee. The family would like t extend their heartfelt gratitude to the unsung hero Sixers spectator, Wells Fargo Center EMTs and the medical staff at Jefferson Hospital for their devoted care.
