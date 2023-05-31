Bernard E. Butcher, an architect and Army veteran, died on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. He was 76.
He was affectionately known to his family and friends as "Baba," which means Father in Swahili, and was a husband of over 50 years to Patricia D. Butcher.
Bernard E. Butcher, an architect and Army veteran, died on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. He was 76.
He was affectionately known to his family and friends as "Baba," which means Father in Swahili, and was a husband of over 50 years to Patricia D. Butcher.
He was born on Dec. 17, 1946, in Amonate, McDowell County, West Virginia, to the late Lawrence and Elizabeth Butcher. He was the third oldest of 12 children and was raised in West Virginia with his siblings.
Butcher received his education in the McDowell County public school system and graduated in 1965 from Excelsior High School in War, West Virginia. He loved to play sports in high school, especially football and track. He also loved being outdoors while doing creative work with his hands and building toys and jewelry for himself, his family and friends. His favorite pet was his hound dog "Dink," who followed him everywhere.
He was a devout Christian who accepted Christ early in his life. Following graduation, he moved to Philadelphia with the support of his late older sister, Hazel Williams. After moving to Philadelphia, he served his country during the Vietnam War era in the U.S. Army.
After completing his military service, he returned to Philadelphia, where he met his future wife, Patricia. He worked for Schulz & Polasky, an architecture firm that hired him as a technical draftsman. He perfected the art of technical penmanship and handwriting so well that the firm awarded him the "white lab coat." Later, the firm invited him to prestigious dinners and Christmas parties. He later continued his studies in architecture and design at Drexel University.
After working for the architectural firm, he became a business partner with Jack's Real Estate and constructed and rehabbed homes throughout the Philadelphia region. He worked on numerous commercial property developments. His work and commercial building painting can be seen along Ridge Avenue and throughout Philadelphia.
"He took pride in his work and beautified blighted communities and neighborhoods one building at a time," his family said in a tribute.
He is survived by a host of family members and friends.
Services were held on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Mt. Airy Church of God in Christ.
Terry Funeral Home Inc. handled the arrangements.
215-893-5724, jjackson@phillytrib.com
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.