Bella Jones Muir, former executive secretary for the Pennsylvania Prison Society and a Philadelphia election minority inspector, died on Friday, April 8, 2022. She was 95.
She was born on Nov. 22, 1926, to the late Richard Simon Sr. and Metter G. Jones in the Township of Mouzon, near Cades, South Carolina. When she was 3 years old, the family moved to Philadelphia, where Muir attended and graduated from Dobbins High School.
Muir was executive secretary/office manager for the Pennsylvania Prison Society for 39 years.
She served for more than 45 years as an elections minority inspector in the 50th Ward, 5th Division. When she retired from the post, the Philadelphia City Council honored her for "dedicated service, loyalty, patience, leadership, reliability, and high ethical character that were key to ensuring smooth elections."
She met Samuel Earl Perry in Philadelphia, where they married on October 19, 1957. From this union, one child was born. The couple enjoyed entertainment at "Perry’s Bar" in North Philadelphia.
Muir was an active member of St. Luke Episcopal Church in Germantown for over 30 years. She attended services faithfully, served on the bereavement committee and was instrumental in the growth and development of several committees.
She served in or supported organizations including the Mount Airy neighborhood watch committee; MOVE, formerly known as the Christian Movement for Life; Citizens United for Rehabilitation of Errants; and Tots and Teens.
Muir enjoyed hosting parties for family and friends and fundraisers with organizations with which she was affiliated. She was especially delighted in preparing for family holiday gatherings. Annually, she hosted an exclusive New Year’s Day open house. She was a jazz enthusiast and often listened to live jazz at the La Rose Jazz Café, where she was affectionately known as one of the "Jazzy Ladies."
She served for 50 years on the board of the Jones Family Reunion, which is still celebrated. She ensured that the family bond between the Georgia and Philadelphia families remained strong.
"She led by example, always instilling to do what was right by being honest, loving, considerate and forthright in all things you do," her family said in a tribute. "She always encouraged you to know your self-worth and endure in your faith with God."
She is survived by her daughter, Kimberle Meta Darden; three grandchildren, Dominique Denzel, Bobbi Bellayne and Akyra Aly, and other relatives and friends.
Services were held on Monday, April 25, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church.
Batchelor Brothers Inc. Funeral Services handled the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.