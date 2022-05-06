Bella Jones Muir, an election minority inspector, died on Friday, April 8, 2022. She was 95.
She was born on Nov. 22, 1926 to the late Richard Simon Sr. and Metter G. Jones in the Township of Mouzon, near Cades, South Carolina. When Muir was three years old, the family moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where Muir attended and graduated from Dobbins High School.
Muir was a faithful member of St. Luke Episcopal Church in Germantown for over 30 years. She attended services faithfully, was instrumental in the growth and development of several committees, and actively supported the church's mission. She was well loved and held in high regard by all the members. She served in various organizations throughout her lifetime, such as the bereavement committee at St. Luke Episcopal Church, the Mt. Airy neighborhood watch committee, the supporter for MOVE, formerly known as the Christian Movement for Life Organization, since 1985, Citizens United for Rehabilitation of Errant (CURE) Organization, Tots and Teens, and for 45+ years, served as an elections minority inspector in the 50th Ward, 5th Div.
Her purpose in life was to be a daughter, a wife, a mother, and a role model to everyone she encountered. She was awarded by the Council of the City of Philadelphia 50th Ward, honoring and recognizing her on retirement for more than 45 years of dedicated service, loyalty, patience, leadership, reliability, and high ethical character that were key to ensuring smooth elections, as Minority Inspector, 50th Ward, 5th Division. She bore witness to several of Pennsylvania’s historic elections, including the first black mayor of Philadelphia; the first female district attorney of Philadelphia; the first female attorney general of Pennsylvania; and most notably, the first black president of the United States. She also worked for the Pennsylvania Prison Society, where she was an Executive Secretary/Office Manager for 39 years.
She met Samuel Earl Perry in Philadelphia, where they married on October 19, 1957. From this union, one child was born, Kimberle Meta Perry, on August 2, 1964. The couple enjoyed entertainment at "Perry’s Bar" in North Philadelphia.
Muir enjoyed hosting parties for family and friends and fundraisers with organizations with which she was affiliated. She was especially delighted in the preparation for family holiday gatherings, where she served her famous potato salad, leg of lamb, gumbo, fried chicken, and Jewish apple cake, to name a few. Annually, she hosted an exclusive New Year’s Day open house where people came from near and far. She was a jazz enthusiast and often listened to live jazz at the "La Rose Jazz Café," where she was affectionately known as one of the "Jazzy Ladies."
For the past 50 years, she served diligently on the board of the Jones Family Reunion, which is still celebrated to this day. She ensured that the family bond between the Georgia and Philadelphia families remained strong.
She led by example, always instilling to do what was right by being honest, loving, considerate, and forthright in all things you do," her family said in a tribute. She always encouraged you to know your self-worth and endure in your faith with God. Our memories of her will live forever in our hearts. We thank God for blessing us with her presence in our lives to the age of 95."
She is survived by her daughter, Kimberle Meta Darden; three grandchildren, Dominique Denzel, Bobbi Bellayne, and Akyra Aly, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Services were held on Monday, April 25, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church.
Batchelor Brothers Inc. Funeral Services handled the arrangements.
