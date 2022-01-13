Belinda J. Madison, a psychologist, died on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in West Chester after battling cancer. She was 71.
She was born in Brooklyn, New York, to Naomi Key Grandy and the late Professor Francis H. Madison.
At an early age, Madison accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. Her early Christian development was shaped by her great-grandmother, Pastor Margie Key Baker of Keys Memorial Church of God in Christ in Rhode Island. As a child, she further developed in her Christian walk under the ministry of the late Richard L. Bratton, former pastor of Holy Tabernacle Church of God in Christ in Brooklyn. Madison later joined Open Door Mission True Light Church in Philadelphia where she was an active member and served faithfully under Bishop Maureen L. Davis.
“Belinda was known as the fighter and protector of the family, enjoyed reading and learning, and was passionate about encouraging and helping others,” her family said in a tribute.
“She had a special way of making each person feel like they were her favorite and spoke life into everyone that she met. Throughout her battle with cancer, she remained strong, faithful and lived her life to the fullest.”
Madison graduated from Baruch College in New York City and continued her education at St. John’s University, where she received a master’s of science in counseling in higher education. She received her doctor of philosophy in professional psychology from Union Institute and University in Cincinnati.
Madison went on to establish a private counseling practice and worked for more than a decade at Lincoln University as the assistant director of counseling services and the Women’s Center.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by: her children, Dr. Ian (Jennifer) Gibbs, Ryan (Jennifer) Gibbs and Brittany (David) Forman; grandchildren, Cameron, Brennan, Samuel, Sophia, Gabriel and Grace; sisters, Paulette (Ray) Veney, Frances (Michael) Brown, Claudia Madison and Margo Madison-Fairrer; and other relatives and friends.
Due to COVID, the service is private and will be live streamed on Jan. 15 at 9:30 a.m. via https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82258401449?pwd=MVhvT1NyVnhrblNmdGg2OGJjdU4yQT09.
The Zoom meeting ID is 822 5840 1449 and the passcode is madison.
In lieu of flowers, her family requests that memorial donations be made to Open Door Mission True Light Church’s Media Production Ministry.
West Laurel Hill Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
