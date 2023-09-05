Beatrice Johnson

Beatrice Johnson, a retired elementary school teacher and the first African-American librarian in the Philadelphia Public School System, died on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at her home in Chesapeake, Virginia. She was 96.

She was affectionately known as Bea, Be Be or Granny. She was born in Philadelphia on July 12, 1927, the oldest of two children of the late Alfred Mosby Sr. and Della Easton Mosby, both of Portsmouth, Virginia.

