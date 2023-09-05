Beatrice Johnson, a retired elementary school teacher and the first African-American librarian in the Philadelphia Public School System, died on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at her home in Chesapeake, Virginia. She was 96.
She was affectionately known as Bea, Be Be or Granny. She was born in Philadelphia on July 12, 1927, the oldest of two children of the late Alfred Mosby Sr. and Della Easton Mosby, both of Portsmouth, Virginia.
Johnson was raised in Philadelphia by her godparents, Edgar and Mabel Moorer, and matriculated through the Philadelphia public school system and St. Paul’s Normal and Industrial School in Lawrenceville, Virginia.
After graduating from high school in 1945, she continued her formal education at Hampton Institute, her mother’s alma mater. She earned her bachelor's in early childhood education in 1949, the same year was initiated into the Gamma Theta Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
In 1950, she transferred to the Omega Omega Chapter in Philadelphia, followed by the Alpha Delta Omega Chapter in Nashville and the Gamma Delta Omega Chapter in Portsmouth, Virginia. She served as the chairwoman of the African American History Committee for the Philadelphia Chapter and was a member of the Ladies of Alpha. In 2006, she was recognized as a life member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and she became a Pearl Soror in 2014.
After leaving Hampton, Johnson was the president of the Philadelphia Chapter of the National Hampton Alumni Association for over 20 years. For more than four years she provided transportation to and from Hampton for Philadelphia students out of love for her alma mater.
After graduating from Hampton, Johnson began her teaching career in the public school system of Seaford, Delaware. She returned to Philadelphia in the early 1950s and began a 47-year career as a teacher at Martha Washington Elementary School.
In 1972, she received her master's in library science from Drexel University, after which she became the first African-American librarian in the Philadelphia Public School System. During her teaching tenure, she was also tasked with submitting special projects for the Library of Congress. She served hundreds of young children and their parents in the West Philadelphia neighborhood surrounding Martha Washington School.
"Her love for reading and books was her life’s calling," her family said in a tribute. "Every child that came into her presence left with a higher sense of themselves, their culture, and the infinite possibilities of the life that was ahead of them."
She retired from Martha Washington Elementary School on July 1, 1993.
Shortly after she began teaching at Martha Washington, she met and married Rudolph A. McKenzie. From this union came a daughter. Years after his sudden death, she married Henry (Hank) W. Bethel in 1970. Tragedy struck again when he passed away in 1971 after an unexpected illness. In 1978, she married another educator, Frederick Johnson, and she became a loving mother to his six children: Ruthette, Frederick Jr. (Corey), Afra, Walter, Kenneth Sr. and Frederick King. After retirement, they traveled to the Caribbean islands and Alaska with the National Hampton Alumni Association.
Her church memberships included St. Augustine’s Church of the Covenant in Philadelphia, where she was the head of the Sunday School department; the Church of the Holy Trinity in Nashville; and Trinity Episcopal Church in Portsmouth, Virginia.
Her Philadelphia community work often revolved around her daughter, family and the Cobbs Creek community. She was a board member of the 6200 Block of Ellsworth Street Association and the Add B. Anderson home and school association. She was also a Girl Scout mother of the Cobbs Creek Girl Scouts and chairperson for the African-American Family Festival at Cobbs Creek Park.
She relocated to Nashville in 2001 to enjoy the last phase of her life with her daughter and her grandchildren. Her community service continued in Tennessee through her sorority work at the Alpha Delta Omega Chapter of AKA, Inc.
"Her voice will echo in memories you hold; her smile will warm you through stories retold; her love will touch you in spirit each day; her life will be treasured in beautiful ways," said her daughter Adriana Bethel.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Johnson.
In addition to her daughter, she is survived by her grandson, Bennett Hibbler; grandchildren, Derrick, Alana and Aarie; and other family members and friends.
Services were scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 7, at Calvary-St. Augustine Episcopal Church, 814 N. 41st St.
Flemuel Brown Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. handled the arrangements.
