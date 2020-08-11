Beatrice "Bootsie" Elizabeth Boone Yates, a social services worker who grew up during the Great Depression, died on Thursday, July 30, 2020. She was 104.
Yates, the daughter of Beatrice and Harmon Boone, was born in South Philadelphia on May 23, 1916. Her sister Edith "Dede" Marie was born 1½ years later, and the two were inseparable.
The sisters moved to Brooklyn, New York, with their mother following her divorce. Their mother married William "Uncle Willy" Watkins, who worked at the U.S. Rubber factory during the Depression. Yates graduated from Girls' High School in Brooklyn, an elite high school at the time, and then worked for a dressmaking business in Manhattan.
After the Depression, the family moved to Harlem. The sisters proclaimed Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior at St. Philip's Episcopal Church in Harlem, where they were baptized and confirmed, beginning lives of Christian devotion.
In Harlem, Beatrice met Harold Randol Yates, who co-owned a shirt laundry, and they were married on June 14, 1942. A year later they had a son, Harold Jr., affectionately nicknamed "Binky."
During World War II, Harold Yates became one of the first Black U.S. Marines, in what became known as the Montford Point Marines.
Yates became a case file worker and then a provisional supervisor at the New York City Department of Welfare from 1949 until her retirement in 1971. In the mid-1950s, she joined the Altar Guild at St. Philips, where she was active until 1999.
The Yates family moved to the Bronx in 1961. After helping her son through college and graduate school, Yates enrolled at New York University. While working and attending college, she also cared for her mother, who was stricken with cancer, at home for several years. Her mother died in 1971.
Yates received her associate's degree in 1971 and then earned a bachelor of arts in history at Fordham University in 1973.
She worked for the Retired Senior Volunteer Program from 1973 until retiring for the second time in the 1980s.
During the 1970s and 1980s, Yates and her sister traveled to Hawaii and the Caribbean islands and toured France, Italy, England and Switzerland.
The family moved to a home in Henderson, North Carolina, in the 1990s, and then to Philadelphia in 1999 to live with Harold Jr. and his wife, Barbara. Yates, her husband and sister joined the African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas upon their arrival in Philadelphia.
Harold Yates died in 2003 following 61 years of marriage, and Edith Yates died in 2005.
Beatrice was diagnosed with dementia in 2015 and was cared for at home by family and professional caregivers. In 2019, she became a resident of Wyncote Place, a memory care center, where she lived until her death.
In addition to her son and his wife, she is survived by her grandchildren, Donna Johnson, Mona Pace (Darrel), Christopher Edwards and Christopher Coles (Karen); great-grandchildren, Glenn (Gloria), Brittany (Keith Watson), Cherrelle (Osvaldo Dominguez), Kaci, Kyra, Michael, Alexander, Christopher Jr., Kristen, Harold, Krisara, Cristiana and Krisandra; and great-great-grandchildren, Tabon, Taji, Taraji, Taniro, Beckham and Juna.
A live stream service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, on www.cwoodfh.com.
