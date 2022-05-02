Barton Archibald Fields, a U.S. army veteran and activist, died on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Wyncote, Pa. He was 91.
He was the first of three children born to the late Daisy A. and Archibald A. Fields on May 22, 1930, in Philadelphia. His parents had immigrated to the United States from Barbados in 1920. After starting their family in South Philadelphia, they sent their sons, Barton and his late brother Carl, to Barbados for their primary education. His sister, Eileen, currently resides in Mt. Vernon, N.Y.
After graduating from South Philadelphia High School for Boys, Fields earned a degree in political science from Penn State University, working several jobs to finance his education. He became a charter member of the Delta Theta Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc., and was the charter polemarch. A life member, he was also a charter member of the Harrisburg alumni chapter.
After graduation, he served in the U.S. Army, gaining the rank of staff sergeant in charge of a primary communication center in South Korea.
In 1948, during the A. Philip Randolph labor movement, he picketed the Democratic National Convention and petitioned President Harry S Truman to integrate the U.S. Armed Forces. He was a past president of the Harrisburg chapter of the NAACP and a sectional director of the Pennsylvania state conference of NAACP branches.
In 1957, Fields married fellow Philadelphian Violet Wilkins and moved to Harrisburg to begin a career in state government that spanned 40 years. From this union came two children: a daughter, Lynn Marie, and a son, Barton Anthony.
A lifelong Episcopalian, in his youth, he served on the altar at St. Simon The Cyrenian Church in South Philadelphia. In Harrisburg, he became an active member of Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church, serving in the vestry and on the altar.
Fields was a trailblazer, entering state service in 1957 as the first Black person to serve as a personnel management specialist in the governor’s office of administration. He went on to hold positions in various departments, including the Public Utility Commission and Auditor General’s Office. While serving as a deputy in the Department of Education, he took pride in recruiting Black educators from southern colleges to integrate the Harrisburg School System.
His career in government culminated with his appointment as secretary of the Commonwealth in 1977. He came out of retirement in 1987 when the late Gov. Bob Casey Sr. appointed him as secretary of revenue. Fields was the first African American to serve in that position.
His civic engagement was extensive and included being chairman of the Harristown Development Corporation, president of the Harrisburg Junior Chamber of Commerce, and an elected member of the Harrisburg School Board.
In retirement, Fields enjoyed volunteering for AARP-PA, serving as a member of the National Legislative Council and the State Legislative Committee. He was also a board member of the Central Pennsylvania Friends of Jazz and served on the board of the Capital Area Health Foundation.
After being widowed in 1983, he remarried twice. In 2014, he moved back to the Philadelphia area to be closer to his children.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Violet Wilkins, and brother, Carl Fields.
He is survived by his children, Lynn Marie Harris (Thomas) and Barton Anthony Fields (Gwen); sister, Eileen A. Griffith (Grenville); sister-in-law, Delores Fields; nephews, Carl Fields Jr. (Terry), Aaron Griffith (Yves Cossette), and Marcus Griffith (Jenne); niece, Andrea Fields; and other family members.
Contributions may be sent to: St. Simon The Cyrenian Episcopal Church, 1401 S. 22nd St.
Services will be held on Friday, May 6, at St. Simon The Cyrenian Episcopal Church.
Services begin at 11 a.m.
Bruce R. Hawkins Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
