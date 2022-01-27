Mr. Barry Holmes Sr., loving husband of Jacqueline V.; beloved father of Barry Jr. and Jennifer V.; grandfather of Elijah and Victoria; and brother of Arthur Holmes Jr., Denise Matthews and Cheri Thompson; died Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Lankenau Medical Center. Viewing Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, 9-10 a.m. at Batchelor Brothers, Inc., 3215 Garrett Road, Drexel Hill, PA. Service 10 a.m. Burial is at Fernwood Cemetery, Lansdowne, PA.
