Barbra Elaine Johns, a retired teacher, died on Thursday, March 3, 2022. She was 68.
She was affectionately known as Barbra Elaine by her family and was born on May 22, 1953, to the late Bertha and Orley Johns in Philadelphia.
Johns was educated in the Philadelphia Public School System and graduated from Overbrook High School. She went on to graduate from California University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in Spanish.
She enjoyed a long career as a preschool and kindergarten teacher with the Philadelphia School District, retiring in 2016. She kept in touch with many of her coworkers, often meeting them for lunch and shopping trips or calling them to catch up.
From spending summers as a child with her grandparents in Cardale, Pa., to attending family gatherings throughout the years, she often said, "It was nice seeing everyone. I can’t wait until we get together again."
"Barbra could be quiet, but once she warmed up, she enjoyed discussing a wide variety of topics ranging from politics to music to current events," her family said in a tribute. "She will be dearly missed."
She is survived by: her siblings, Orley Johns Jr. and Sandra Johns Akins; nephew, Christopher Michael Johns; nieces, Samantha Johns Price, Kimberly Karen Akins, Erica Lynne Akins and Rachel Elizabeth Akins; aunts, Beatrice Patterson (Charles), Cecilia Hamilton (Don) and Barbra Hairston (Jackie); uncles, James Durant (Dean), Ronald Durant and Resteen Durant (Roxanne); and other family members and friends.
Services will be held on Friday, March 18, at Wood Funeral Home, 5537-39 West Girard Ave.
Viewing will be at 10 a.m. Services will follow at 11 a.m.
Interment is private.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.