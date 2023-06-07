Barbara Jean Ruffin, a former election judge and census worker, died on Sunday, April 23, 2023. She was 77.
She was born in Philadelphia on Sept. 4, 1945, to the late Roosevelt Cherry and Edna Whitaker.
During her childhood, she matriculated through the Philadelphia public school system and attended Martha Washington School, Mayer Sulzberger Junior High and Overbrook High School.
In 1962, she met the late Earl Smith, and from this relationship came a son in 1963.
During the mid- and late 1960s, she was employed by the U.S. Postal Service and Whitman’s Chocolate Co. She returned to school in 1970 and made history by becoming a part of the first graduating class of the newly established General Education Diploma Program.
She was an election judge for the Philadelphia Board of Elections for nearly 20 years, in addition to taking care of her family. She was also a census worker.
In 1970, she met Edward G. Ruffin. They were married the next year, in 1971. From this union came twin daughters.
"May she be greeted at the gates of heaven with love and open arms from those who entered before her," her daughter Katriese said in a tribute. "If there is a heaven, I hope she is happy."
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward G. Ruffin, and siblings, Ethel Williams, Oliver Whitaker, James Whitaker, Edna V. Craig, Roosevelt (Sonny) Whitaker, Jessica Whitaker, Amanda Whitaker Lewis, Montez Whitaker and Renee Cherry.
In addition to her daughter Katriese, she is survived by her siblings, Nadia Gaynelle Cherry Ware, Tyrone and Dana; sisters-in-law, Lois Cherry and Margarette Cherry; children, Curtis and Kendra; daughter-in-law, Dianna; grandchildren, Andrea’ Whitaker, Lyanna, Andre, Samuel, and Gabriel Ruffin; and cousins, Michael. Sharon, Debra, DiMarco, Paula, Barbara, Brenda, Linda, Rochelle, Dawn and Barbara-Ann; and great-grandchildren, Giovani, Serenity, Caze and Saint and other family members and friends.
Services were held on Monday, May 1, at Terry Funeral Home.
