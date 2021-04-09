Barbara Jean Davis, who worked 35 years for the city of Philadelphia, passed away on March 29, 2021. Davis was 78.
She was well known for her work as a city employee. After working for the U.S. Post Office, Davis, who was also known as Bobbie to all who knew her, worked at the Roundhouse under former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Frank Rizzo. Then, she took the supervisor exam and became a supervisor for the Strawberry Mansion Health Centers run by the city of Philadelphia. She retired from the city in 2000.
Davis was born to Isaiah and Jessie Mae Smith on July 25, 1941, in Atlanta, Georgia, one of five children born of that union. She was preceded in death by her sister Aretha Scott and her brothers Donald, Herbert Mitchell and Linden Smith.
At an early age, her mother left Atlanta and arrived in Philadelphia to raise her family. Davis was educated in the Philadelphia public school system and graduated from Simon Gratz High School.
Davis was united in holy matrimony to Geno Thomas, with whom she had a son, Geno Lunardo Thomas. After a divorce, she later married Walter Davis, with whom she had a son, Shawn Chandler Davis. She was a dedicated hard worker and very creative. If you needed something done or needed help, she was the one to ask.
She attended St. Paul’s Church with her mother on a regular basis and in 1971 she joined Second Baptist Church in Nicetown. While at Second Baptist she became the church secretary and church historian and held those positions for 30 years.
Davis was known for her hats and impeccable attire. She never went anywhere without a hat on her head and everything matching from her outfit to her handbag to her shoes and socks.
Davis loved going to casinos and playing the slot machines. This was her hobby and relaxation. Her second love was the Dell, where she was a season ticket holder since 1973 and loved going to concerts every week.
Davis leaves to cherish her memories her sons Geno Lunardo Thomas and Shawn Chandler Davis; one daughter-in-law, Robin Ramsue; four sisters-in-law, Edna Mitchell, Sara Mitchell, Pamela Moss and Penny Fentress; four grandchildren, Jessika Ramsue Thomas, Eric Wilson, Lamar Benton and Geno LG Thomas; three great grandchildren, Jaianna Wilson, Azai Wilson and Logan Hoyle; four special nieces. Diane, Annette, Kimberly and Lynn; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The viewing will be held at Second Baptist Church of Nicetown, 3837 Germantown Ave., from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, April 10. The service will begin at 11 a.m.
