Barbara Estelle King, an interior design manager, died on Thursday, June 1, 2023. She was 88.
She was born on June 28, 1934, in Philadelphia to the late Melvin Ivory Beale and Anna Estell Thomas. She and her brother grew up in the North Philadelphia section of the city.
She received her formal education in the Philadelphia public school system and after high school became a factory worker with Lady Van Heusen. Most of her career, however, was spent as a house manager for Jenkintown interior designer and decorator Joan Gross.
In August 1949, she married Clarence Earl King. From this union came four children.
King joined the Philippian Baptist Church in 1968 and was baptized on July 5, 1969. She read her Bible daily while praying for everyone around her, worked as a member of the Altar Guild before joining the Hospitality Club, and enjoyed singing in the Women’s Day celebration choir and sending cards to acknowledge special events. She also ensured her children participated in all youth activities. In addition to being a hard worker, King was known to dress for the Lord while wearing many hats on Sunday. Before moving to Texas, people asked her for her hats, saying it was too hot for hats in Texas.
Never a driver, King enjoyed riding SEPTA to various destinations around Philadelphia.
"She was an excellent co-pilot, directing her drivers via the bus or train route to any place they wanted, but most notably, she loved shopping at the mall," her family said in a tribute.
She enjoyed traveling with friends, her daughter, and sometimes by herself. Some of the favorite countries she traveled to were Australia, Barbados, Belarus, China, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, Poland, Russia and Spain. Her favorite cities were Paris, Chicago and San Francisco. She also enjoyed line dancing with her club 55-plus group and cooking, especially during the holidays. She was known for her stewed beef, macaroni and cheese, sweet potato pie, and cakes.
"There was always room for one more at her table, making anyone who visited feel welcome, well-fed, and right at home," her family said.
At 82, she chose to move to The Woodlands in Texas. Philippian Baptist Church members did not forget her, as every week, members from the church were on the phone, keeping her engaged and up to date on the church and its business.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Melvin T. Beale; husband, Clarence Earl King; and son, Clarence E. King III.
She is survived by her children, Steven (Wanda), Anthony, Debra and Kenny Ashe; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and other family members and friends.
Services will be held on Saturday, June 17, at Philippian Baptist Church, 5801 N. Broad St.
A viewing will be held at 8 a.m. Services will follow at 10 a.m.
Bruce R. Hawkins Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
