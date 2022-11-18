Barbara V. Dennis-LaHart, a retired municipal court officer in Philadelphia, died on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. She was 89.
Dennis-LaHart, affectionately known as “Tootsie,” was born July 13, 1933, in Newark, Maryland, and was the eldest child of the late Arzie L. Dennis Sr. and Persis Virginia (Waters) Dennis.
She attended the Berlin Elementary School and Junior High School and Worcester High School. During her senior year in high school, she was an honor roll student participating in the Drama Club, Glee Club, Publication Club and New Homemakers of America. She took great interest in psychology and English and aspired to become a secretary and future journalist.
In 1967, Dennis-LaHart relocated to Philadelphia, seeking greater employment opportunities. She worked as a secretary for Mercy Douglass Hospital and for several funeral homes before being employed by the late state Sen. Freeman Hankins and working for many years at Hankins Funeral Home. She later became a court officer in the City of Philadelphia Municipal Court systems until her retirement in 2004.
Dennis-LaHart was baptized as a member of White Rock Baptist Church on June 27, 1993, and received the Right Hand of Fellowship on July 4, 1993. She belonged to the Esther/Nehemiah/Roger Williams Sheepfold and the Helping Hand Auxiliary. She loved music and sang with the Women’s Day Choir and the Church Chorus.
She was also a member of the Stephen Long Guild Inc., a non-profit organization that provided scholarships for students.
At the age of 74, she married Thomas G. LaHart on July 28, 2007.
Dennis-LaHart enjoyed traveling, making friends, shopping and going out to dinner. She loved dressing for church and always coordinated her outfits, making sure her hats and shoes matched whatever she wore. She also loved spending time with her family, especially for the holidays.
“Barbara was a very kind, generous and thoughtful person,” her family said in a tribute. “She was always mindful to send a card or call to sing ‘Happy Birthday to ya’ on your birthday. She wouldn’t leave your presence without giving you a big hug and the following advice, ‘Don’t talk to strangers.’”
Dennis-LaHart was preceded in death by her brother Stanford W. Dennis and grandson Marvin I. Kirkland, Jr.
Her survivors include: her husband, Thomas G. LaHart; daughters, Arminta Kirkland and Iris Dennis-Brown; brother, Arzie L. Dennis Jr., sister, Edith J. Sample; sister-in-law, Molly LaHart; brother-in-law, James Sample; aunt, Ruth Meachem; grandchildren, Tracey (Murvis) Booker, Stacy (Latoya) Dennis, Brandon Kirkland and Jason Brown; nephew, Adrian W. Sample Sr.; five great-grandchildren; and other family members and friends.
