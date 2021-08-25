Barbara Billups, who worked more than 20 years as a speech pathologist, died on Aug. 19, 2021. Billups was 65.
Billups worked in the field at Magee Rehabilitation Hospital for most of her career, then Delaware County Memorial Hospital until her retirement in November 2020. She was a sought-after national speaker because of her innovative techniques in the profession. She not only served patients, but conducted lectures at universities and mentored students in the field.
For someone who always desired to help and care for others it was a surprise that Billups thrived when she became a mother. She married Robert Morgan and from that union had two children: Lauren Michelle Morgan and Jonathan Robert Morgan. Anyone who knew her recognized how much she cherished motherhood. She was always active in their schooling, extra curricular activities and parent groups; so much so that this very day she can be identified as "Lauren and Jonathan's mom" because anyone who knew her children knew her.
Church every week was a tradition for the Billups family. She grew up attending African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas and St. Simeon's by the Sea while at their second home in Wildwood, N.J. In 1998, Billups accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and became a member of Christian Stronghold Baptist Church.
Just one year later she met Melvin Miller - an answer to her prayer, who became a strong pillar of faith for her family. In 2001, they married and Billups joined St. Matthews Baptist Church in Williamstown, N.J. where she served alongside her husband as a Deaconess.
One of her favorite parts of being a Deaconess was visiting the sick and shut-in. Desiring to use her gifts, talents and personality she served enthusiastically in different ministries such as the Hospitality Committee and started a new praise dance ministry of which she was both leader and choreographer.
She always enjoyed serving others and showing the love to God. After the sudden passing of her husband, she prayed to find a new local church home; Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church in Philadelphia was the answer to that prayer. As much as she loved attending church she always desired to serve in ministry. She served in the Caring Hearts ministry leading worship services in different nursing home facilities. She was also a part of the "She's My Sister" ministry, in which she served young women and girls in the Kensington part of the city. She was also a member of Enon's bowling league.
Billups love of dance spanned her entire life. She performed with the Pittsburgh Black Theatre Dance Ensemble as well as Ione Nash Dance Company. Her passion for dance was something she instilled in her daughter's life at a very young age, which ultimately inspired Lauren to pursue the arts. Billups was also an actor and performed alongside her mother and twin with the St. Thomas Actors Guild. And what an amazing, active athlete Billups was She excelled at bowling, swimming, golf and her more recent love of gardening at the Kroc Center.
Billups was born in Philadelphia, PA, to Hallie Earley and John Billups Jr. She was the youngest (by 12 minutes) of five children from their union. She was educated in the Philadelphia Public System and graduated form Philadelphia High School for Girls (Class of 217) i 1973.
She attended University of Pittsburgh and joined the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, then furthered her education to obtain a Master's Degree in Speech Pathology.
Billups transitioned to glory with her children by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Hallie Billups, brother Christopher Billups, and husband Melvin Miller. She leaves to cherish her memory her children Lauren Michelle Morgan, Jonathan Robert Morgan (Madilyn). Her bothers John Billups III (Bobbie) and Tony Billups (Tele) and twin sister Deborah Billups and grandchildren Nina, Hosanna, Josiah and Isaiah, along with nieces; nephews, and friends.
There will be a viewing at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at Trinity Community Church, 1200 Easton Road, Abington, PA. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m.
