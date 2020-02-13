Augustus "Gus" Dingle Jr., a retired social worker, died on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. He was 79.
He was born on Feb. 23, 1940, in Bryn Mawr to Rose and Augustus Dingle.
An Ardmore native, he attended Lower Merion High School where he was a standout football player and track star. He was a member of the Pennsylvania State Track Team. He graduated from Virginia Union University in Richmond, Virginia.
Dingle was a socially engaged member of various communities including his Ardmore hometown; his fraternity, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.; the Virginia Union alumni community; and Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.
He was a friend to many members of the clergy and supported events at numerous churches in Philadelphia and area suburbs.
Dingle loved to hunt, fish and grow food. He was a longtime member of the R. and R. Rifle Club of Chester County. They operated a hunting lodge for their members in Western Pennsylvania and made annual sojourns there during deer hunting season.
Dingle owned a boat for many years with his best friend and cousin, Donald “Ducky” Jackson. They enjoyed many fishing excursions and continued to charter fishing boats with their sons in later years.
Dingle enjoyed growing food and managed multiple gardens at Haverford College and other plots of land. He was best known for his annual Penn Relay party, during which retired track warriors from the 1950s and 1960s came together. He also hosted a “game” party each winter where he and other hunters gathered to enjoy a feast of venison, rabbit and perhaps squirrel.
He is survived by: his sons, Gus, Keith and Jeffrey; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held Feb. 15 at 12 p.m. at Bethel Community Church, 575 N. Keim Road, Pottstown. The service will be preceded by the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.