Arvind V. Phatak, a Temple University professor emeritus of management and international business and an author, died on Sunday, April 3, 2022. He was 85.
He was born in India on July 8, 1936, to the late Vinayak and Vimala Phatak. He was the husband of Rhoda (Harris) Phatak for 56 years.
Phatak received his bachelor of science and master of social work degrees from the M.S. University of Baroda, India; a masters of business administration from Temple University; and a Ph.D. in management from the Anderson School of UCLA.
Before his retirement, he was a Laura H. Carnell Professor of Management and International Business at Temple University's School of Business and Management, executive director of the Fox School’s Institute of Global Management Studies, and also of the Temple University Center for International Business Education and Research (CIBER). He served as chairman of the General and Strategic Management Department from 1978-1981 and again from 1987-1990.
Phatak was the recipient of the Fulbright Senior Research Fellowship in 1986. He has also received several awards, such as the Great Teacher Award of Temple University (Pioneer Recipient), the Distinguished Faculty Award, the MBA Professor of the Year Award (Pioneer Recipient), and the Musser Award for Excellence in Service.
He co-founded a school for impoverished girls in India and developed programs to bring women from the Middle East and the United States together.
He authored seven books in the field of strategic and international management, published 25 articles in various international management journals, and presented more than 40 papers at scholarly academic conferences.
He lectured on management topics before numerous professional groups and presented several seminars in corporate settings in the U.S. and abroad. His corporate clients include the U.S. State Department, Arthur Andersen, John Hancock Company, Dominion Textile (Canada), Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, Hiro Honda (India), CIGNA and New York Life.
Phatak was a lifelong learner who recently focused on studying Spanish and writing his autobiography. He was an avid lover of animals, with his greatest joys being his bichon frise dogs and feeding the wildlife outside.
"Arvind never ceased to enjoy a stimulating conversation or debate with a friend or former colleague," his family said in a tribute. "He dearly loved visiting his sister and spending time with his grandchildren."
He was preceded in death by his brother, Anil Phatak.
He is survived by his wife, Rhoda; three children: Vikram Phatak (Anniina Jokinen), Rajesh Phatak (Diana Klein) and Viveca Phatak (Matthew Stinson); grandchildren, Perrin, Inara and Liliana; sister, Dr. Meena Phatak; niece, Anjali; and nephew, Devin.
Services were held on Friday, May 6, at the Joseph Ambler Inn in Wales, Pa.
