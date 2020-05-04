Artis T. Ray

Artis T. Ray

Artis T. Ray, age 90, passed away April 21, 2020. Predeceased by parents, Artis Ray, Sr. and Louetta Byrd Ray. Survived by his wife of 62 years, Vivian Derricotte Ray, three sisters; Olga Baylor and twins, Louetta Hadley and Louise Watkins. After graduation from Temple University, School of Business, he joined his father in the family business, Ramo Beauty and Barber Supply and Manufacturing Company, developing and distributing hair products. In his second career, in municipal government, he served in administrative positions under Mayor Wilson Goode and Govern or Edward Rendell. Always an active Church member at Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Germantown, Artis later joined his wife at the African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas where he became a committed Episcopalian, participating in church activities and programs. Artis served on several Boards of Directors including Boys & Girls Clubs, Wissahickon Boys & Girls Club, Carson Valley School, Northern Homes and Center in the Park. He had been a member of the Olde Philadelphia Club, Philadelphia Club of Frontiers International and the West Mt. Airy Neighbors. In addition to his wife and three sisters, he leaves to mourn his passing, five god-children (Verna, Thomas, Todd, Guyon & Jordan. Cousins, nieces, nephews & his faithful Lunch Bunch, For his warmth, compassion and good natured disposition, Artis will be sincerely missed. We are comforted in the knowledge that he lives in the minds and hearts of those who knew him.

